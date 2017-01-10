Last chance to get the ultimate HyperDrive MacBook Pro hub that raised over $1M at early bird $69 pricing

With the new 2016 MacBook Pro making the switch to all USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports, users searching for a way to add back HDMI, USB-A, and other ports are looking to the HyperDrive ultimate USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 hub.

The product has now attracted over 15,000 owners of the new device and raised over $1.3 million in preorders ahead of the first units arriving to customers in February. This week is your last chance to take advantage of early bird pricing on the HyperDrive hub with just 7 days to go for pre-orders through the crowdfunding campaign.

HyperDrive adds HDMI, two USB 3.1 ports, a microSD/SD slot, as well as Thunderbolt 3 & USB-C ports, giving you just about everything the device lost in the transition to all USB-C ports for the new 2016 model. But most importantly, HyperDrive is the first to tap into two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C connections on the side of the new MacBook Pro.

That means that it’s not limited to USB 3.0 speeds like the other guys, and that you’ll be able to use all of the ports simultaneously without compromising. HyperDrive delivers high 50Gb/s speed and bandwidth required allowing you to use all 7 ports, including the two included USB 3.1 ports, while continuing to charge your device at full-speed via passthrough charging with the Thunderbolt 3 port.

And you’re not limited with charging either, the hub has no issues delivering the full 61W power necessary for the 13″ MacBook Pro or 87W for the 15″ MacBook Pro.

The HyperDrive’s HDMI port can run an external display at 1080p at 60Hz, or up to 4K at 30Hz, and the Thunderbolt 3 port gives you support for up to 5K at 60Hz or two 4K displays at 60Hz, giving you the option of using both your old displays and new USB-C/Thunderbolt options down the road.

HyperDrive works with all 2016 MacBook Pros, including both the 13″ and 15″ models both with and without Touch Bar, and it’s been color-matched perfectly to the new machines. And you can use it on both the left and right side.

You can preorder the HyperDrive today for $69 as limited time pricing for Kickstarter backers. That’s a discount on the retail price of $99 and with estimated delivery as early as February if you get your order in soon.

Specifications