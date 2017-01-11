Flat sides preferred to curved edges in iPhone 8, but third option a popular suggestion in survey

Following a report that the iPhone 8 may return to the stainless steel frame last used in the iPhone 4s, the majority of readers say they’d prefer a flat-sided phone over one with curved edges. In our poll, 53% opted for flat sides against 37% for curved.

However, many commenters suggested the best of both worlds would be flat sides with rounding at the edges to make it easier to pick up the phone from a table or desk.

How about flatter sides with rounded corners, like a nice cross between the current design and the 5 series. […] Flat metal edges, like the iPhone 4/5, but rounded rather than chamfered at the edges. The 5 felt very nice in the hand, but if the edges were a tad softer, it’d be brilliant.

The mockup seen above was popular with many, the slimmer look making square sides look less boxy.

Apple briefly returned to a flat-sided design with the iPhone SE, but despite the apparent popularity of the device – încluding among 9to5Mac writers – we’ve so far heard no rumors of an updated model.