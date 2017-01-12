9to5Toys Lunch Break: Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker $90, 50-mile HD Antenna $24, Anova Sous Vide Bluetooth Cooker $100, more

- Jan. 12th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

fitbit-alta-fitness-activity-tracker-lineup

The best-selling Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker is now available in multiple colors/sizes for $90 shipped (Reg. $130)

1byone-antenna-amazon-deal

Ditch your cable provider and save with a 50-mile Over-the-Air HD Antenna + USB amp for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $30+), more

anova-sous-vide-wifi1

Daily Deals: Anova Sous Vide Bluetooth Precision Cooker $100, Logitech FOCUS Flexible Case for iPad mini 4 $20, more

apple-13-inch-macbook-pro-2

Apple’s latest gen 13-inch MacBook Pro in Space Grey and Silver for $200 off: $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off

Apple’s 2015 model 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Retina display 3.1GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,699 shipped (Orig. $1,999)

apple-mk452lla

Bring home Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,280 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

9-7-ipad-pro

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB is on sale for $500 shipped in all colors at Best Buy (Reg. $599)

screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-11-36-01-am

Disk Drill PRO 3 for Mac w/ Lifetime License: $30 w/ code DISK5 (Orig. $118) | 9to5Toys Specials

pocket-anatomy-5

The interactive 3D Pocket Anatomy app for iOS goes free for the very first time (Reg. $15)

App Store Free App of the Week: Lifeline Whiteout for iOS goes free on the App Store for the very first time (Reg. $2)

925-logo-toys-pdf-2017-01-06-10-12-351

9to5Toys Best of CES 2017 Awards

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

amazon-prime-signature-card

Amazon is offering a free $70 gift card for Prime members that sign-up for its new 5% back Chase Signature Credit Card

aukey-drone-with-app

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Mini Drone w/ Wi-Fi control $24 Prime Shipped (Reg. $30), more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

netgear-networking-amazon-deals

Give your network a 2017 upgrade w/ these NETGEAR deals: Nighthawk 802.11ac Router $150 or DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem $40

sharp-65n9000u

Smart 4K Ultra HDTV deals: Sharp 65-inch Curved w/ 4 HDMI inputs $1,249, Samsung 55-inch $500, more

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $949 (Reg. $1,300)

anker-powerhouse

Anker PowerHouse Compact 120,000mAh Portable Outlet-Generator is $100 off today at Amazon: $400 shipped (Reg. $500)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

steadicam-volt

Steadicam’s new Volt gimbal system brings “smooth and shake-free” movements to your iPhone or Android videos

xbox-one-wireless-controllers

Microsoft releases a pair of new Xbox One Wireless Controllers, more

famicon-pocket

Check out Japan’s version of the NES Classic transformed into a Game Boy [Video]

