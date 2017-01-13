9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,300, Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV $855, Nomad Strap for Apple Watch $30, more

- Jan. 13th 2017 9:10 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

apple-13-inch-macbook-pro-2

Apple’s latest gen 13-inch MacBook Pro in Space Grey and Silver for $200 off: $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off

Apple’s 2015 model 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Retina display 3.1GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,699 shipped (Orig. $1,999)

samsung-un55js9000-1

This is the Super Bowl TV deal you want: Samsung 55-inch 4K Curved 3D Smart UHDTV $855 (Reg. $1,500+, all-time low)

Smart 4K Ultra HDTV deals: Sharp 65-inch Curved w/ 4 HDMI inputs $1,249, Samsung 55-inch $500, more

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $949 (Reg. $1,300)

nomad-leather-watch-band

Daily Deals: Samsung 4.1-Channel 200W Bluetooth Soundbar System $150, Nomad Leather Strap for Apple Watch 42mm $30more

apple-mk452lla

Bring home Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,280 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

9-7-ipad-pro

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB is on sale for $500 shipped in all colors at Best Buy (Reg. $599)

open-bar-free-12

The colorful puzzler Open Bar! is now available for free on iOS (Reg. $3)

925-logo-toys-pdf-2017-01-06-10-12-351

9to5Toys Best of CES 2017 Awards

nike-band-ouluoqi-9to5toys

Review: does this Nike+ look-alike Apple Watch Band live up to the hype? Exclusive discount and more inside…

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

inateck-macbook-messenger-bags

Wrap your MacBook in a new felt sleeve from $6 Prime shipped in a variety of styles

  • Games/Apps: Watch Dogs 2 $30, Nintendo Switch console pre-orders, iOS freebies, more
  • Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-pack USB-C to microUSB/A adapters $6, more
  • Nike’s Last Chance Sale takes at least 50% off popular styles including Flyknit, Jordan, more
  • This Dremel Micro Rotary Tool Kit with 18 Accessories just hit its Amazon all-time low: $63
  • Leatherman Skeletool 7-in-1 All-Purpose Multi-Tool is down to $30 (Reg. $50+)
  • The best-selling 16.5-inch grill/oven pizza stone is down to $23.50 (Reg. $33+)
  • Massive selection of American Eagle gear under $20: jeans, shoes, tops, more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

aukey-drone-with-app

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Mini Drone w/ Wi-Fi control $24 Prime Shipped (Reg. $30), more

fitbit-alta-fitness-activity-tracker-lineup

The best-selling Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker is now available in multiple colors/sizes for $90 shipped (Reg. $130)

1byone-antenna-amazon-deal

Ditch your cable provider and save with a 50-mile Over-the-Air HD Antenna + USB amp for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $30+), more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

nintendo-switch

Here’s the release date/price for Nintendo Switch + Zelda Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, more [Videos]

speedx-unicorn

The SpeedX Unicorn Road bike has raised nearly $1 million on Kickstarter

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide