9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Pro $1,300, Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV $855, Nomad Strap for Apple Watch $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s latest gen 13-inch MacBook Pro in Space Grey and Silver for $200 off: $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)
You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off
Apple’s 2015 model 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Retina display 3.1GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,699 shipped (Orig. $1,999)
This is the Super Bowl TV deal you want: Samsung 55-inch 4K Curved 3D Smart UHDTV $855 (Reg. $1,500+, all-time low)
Smart 4K Ultra HDTV deals: Sharp 65-inch Curved w/ 4 HDMI inputs $1,249, Samsung 55-inch $500, more
Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV for $949 (Reg. $1,300)
Daily Deals: Samsung 4.1-Channel 200W Bluetooth Soundbar System $150, Nomad Leather Strap for Apple Watch 42mm $30, more
Bring home Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,280 shipped (Reg. $1,499)
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB is on sale for $500 shipped in all colors at Best Buy (Reg. $599)
The colorful puzzler Open Bar! is now available for free on iOS (Reg. $3)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Busy Shapes goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3)
9to5Toys Best of CES 2017 Awards
Review: does this Nike+ look-alike Apple Watch Band live up to the hype? Exclusive discount and more inside…
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Wrap your MacBook in a new felt sleeve from $6 Prime shipped in a variety of styles
- Games/Apps: Watch Dogs 2 $30, Nintendo Switch console pre-orders, iOS freebies, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-pack USB-C to microUSB/A adapters $6, more
- Nike’s Last Chance Sale takes at least 50% off popular styles including Flyknit, Jordan, more
- This Dremel Micro Rotary Tool Kit with 18 Accessories just hit its Amazon all-time low: $63
- Leatherman Skeletool 7-in-1 All-Purpose Multi-Tool is down to $30 (Reg. $50+)
- The best-selling 16.5-inch grill/oven pizza stone is down to $23.50 (Reg. $33+)
- Massive selection of American Eagle gear under $20: jeans, shoes, tops, more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Mini Drone w/ Wi-Fi control $24 Prime Shipped (Reg. $30), more
The best-selling Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker is now available in multiple colors/sizes for $90 shipped (Reg. $130)
Ditch your cable provider and save with a 50-mile Over-the-Air HD Antenna + USB amp for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $30+), more
- free $70 gift card for Prime members w/ Chase Credit Card
- Logitech’s Wireless Mac/PC Mouse: $20 Prime shipped
- ‘White Fang’ by Jack London Kindle eBook for free
- Get into shape with the complete Marcy Home Gym for $360
- Waring Pro Digital Convection Oven for $60
- NETGEAR deals: Nighthawk 802.11ac Router $150, more
- BlenderBottle Shaker Bottle just dropped to $11
- A more cost-effective version of the EpiPen
- 3-year sub to The Atlantic Magazinefor just $12
- Anker PowerHousee Outlet-Generator$400 (Reg. $500)
- Ringke Cases for iPhone 7/ Plus are back again for $4
- Bring an Omaker LED Desk Lamp for $19.50
- LEGO City Undercover receives an announcement trailer
- Outdoor Solar Motion Sensing LED Lights $30 (Reg. $40), more
- Sam Club 1-year memberships w/ $25 gift card $45
- Aukey Dual-USB Wall Charger $6 (Reg. $10), more
- Anker’s SoundCore nano Bluetooth speaker: $17
- Final Fantasy Advent Children $6, more
- Stower Candle iPhone Charger for $90, more
- Vizio 2.1-Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar(refurb) for $100
- Get 20% off any rental or purchase at Vudu
- Get a 1-year sub to Runner’s World Magazine for $5.50
- Get some free money with up to 17% off Gift Cards
- MyProtein products: Impact Whey Protein 2.2-pounds $12.50
- Green Deals: four-pack TaoTronics BR30 LED Flood Lights $14
- Polk Wi-Fi Mini Home Theater System w/ Bluetooth: $220
- Mpow Flexible Tripod with Bluetooth Remote Shutter $12
- Hoover FloorMate Deluxe Hard Floor Cleaner for just $70
- Finish Line’s 50% off End of Season Sale
- Tile Slim Tracker returns to its Amazon all-time low at $25
- Bluetooth Stereo Receiver $17 (Reg. $27), more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Here’s the release date/price for Nintendo Switch + Zelda Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, more [Videos]
The SpeedX Unicorn Road bike has raised nearly $1 million on Kickstarter
- Steadicam’s new Volt gimbal system brings “smooth and shake-free” movements to your iPhone
- Microsoft releases a pair of new Xbox One Wireless Controllers, more
- Check out Japan’s version of the NES Classic transformed into a Game Boy [Video]
- Elago’s new Apple Watch dock turns your wearable into a bedside Macintosh 128K
- MTM Status is an aluminum Apple Watch case with analog dials designed for outdoor types
- Brace yourself vintage Nintendo fans, here is the epic Legend of Zelda Art coffee table book
- Here’s our first look at the brand new Glacier White PlayStation 4 Slim Console
- Netatmo takes on Nest with its new HomeKit-enabled Smart Smoke Alarm, more
- Nintendo’s mini NES Classic only comes w/ 30 games, but this guy has almost 90 on his! [Video]
- Kodak’s latest 360-degree action camera brings 4K footage and VR to its new dual lens setup
- Bang & Olufsen brings AirPlay and Chromecast connectivity to its new Beoplay M5 speaker
- Razor’s new Blade Pro is the “world’s first portable laptop with three built-in monitors”
- The OjO Commuter Scooter is a zero-emissions electric two-wheeler with 20 miles of range
- UBTECH introduces new robots at CES including the smart Alexa-enabled Lynx Humanoid, more
- Take a look at Dell’s new Canvas workstation display and Totem radial controllers
- Blue Microphones retro-inspired Bluetooth headphones designed for iPhone 7
- Whirlpool unveils its iOS/Android-connected All-in-One Smart Washer/Dryer Combo
- Anova refreshes its line of sous vide cookers at CES 2017, details on upcoming Precision Oven
- Samsung hits CES with new QLED Ultra HDTVs that include a collection of aluminum stands
- Misfit adds a touchscreen on its newest $199 Vapor smartwatch that includes a two-day battery
- Sony looks to upend LG with its stunning OLED 4K HDR Ultra HDTVs at CES 2017
- Here’s our first look at LG’s new impossibly thin ‘Wallpaper’ 4K OLED displays
- Mohu’s new Airwave HD Antenna wirelessly beams your local channels to Apple TV, iOS, more
- Mattel introduces its own version of Amazon Echo that is geared towards kids