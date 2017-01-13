This Macintosh-inspired $15 Apple Watch stand could be the cutest one yet

9to5Toys spotted what could win the award for the cutest Apple Watch stand yet, the Elago W3. Just insert your own charging puck and slip your Watch into the slot to turn it into a miniature replica of the original Macintosh.

The stand emulates the general shape of the Macintosh from the side as well as the front, though it is angled back for easier Nightstand viewing.

It’s made from soft silicon, so there should be no risk of scratching the Watch and it ought to stay put well on your bedside table. I think I need one of these.

The Elago W3 stand costs $14.99 from Amazon.

