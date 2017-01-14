This week’s top stories: 10 year iPhone anniversary, iOS 10.2.1 betas, best new HomeKit accessories, incoming iPad updates & more
In this week’s top stories: Apple commemorates the 10 year iPhone anniversary, iOS 10.2.1 betas arrive, we give you the rundown on the best HomeKit accessories coming this year, more reports of an incoming iPad refresh, and much more.
We kick things off this week with Apple’s release of iOS 10.2.1 beta 3, watchOS 3.1.3 beta 2, and tvOS 10.1.1 beta 2 for developers followed by iOS 10.2.1 beta 4 for developers. Single Sign-on for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV adds new TV provider options. Some more iPhone 8 chatter. And Zac shows you the best upcoming HomeKit security cameras, lights, outlets & more that he discovered at CES.
Consumer Reports finds an error in its testing and now recommends the new 2016 MacBook Pro. More reports of upcoming iPad updates. And we go hands-on with Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service for Mac in this week’s top video.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | iPad
- Apple commemorates 10 year iPhone anniversary, Tim Cook says ‘the best is yet to come’
- 10 years on, how the iPhone changed our lives, reactions from the 9to5Mac team
- Best HomeKit security cameras, lights, outlets & more coming in 2017
- KGI: 3 new iPads to debut next quarter will slow decline in sales, 10-10.5 inch model wildcard
- The ‘golden path,’ hidden Wi-Fi & cellular tricks behind the iPhone presentation ten years ago
- New report supports glass design for iPhone 8, with iPhone 4-style stainless steel frame
- Flat sides preferred to curved edges in iPhone 8, but third option a popular suggestion in survey
iOS |
- Apple releases iOS 10.2.1 beta 3, watchOS 3.1.3 beta 2, and tvOS 10.1.1 beta 2 for developers
- Apple releases iOS 10.2.1 beta 4 for developers
- Apple’s Single Sign-on feature for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV adds new TV provider
Mac |
- Consumer Reports changes course and now recommends new 2016 MacBook Pro
- Apple’s Mac Pro, Touch Bar MacBook and original Air designer, Matt Casebolt, will now be designing Teslas
- YouTube․com no longer supports 4K video playback in Safari
- Opera Neon is a funky new approach to a web browser, downloadable for Mac today [Video]
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on: Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming finally brings great gaming to Mac [Video]
- Hands-on: Wireless CarPlay arrives in Alpine’s iLX-107 aftermarket receiver [Video]
- How to use an iPad as an external display and Touch Bar for your Mac [Video]
- Video: iPhone 7 Plus captures impressive color graded log footage using upcoming Filmic Pro update
- Apple’s Campus 2 starts looking less like a construction site as it prepares for grand opening [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #102 |
This week Zac and Benjamin discuss Swift creator Chris Lattner’s surprise exit and his new job at Tesla, the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone announcement, the first aftermarket Wireless CarPlay receiver from CES, and more.
