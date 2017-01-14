This week’s top stories: 10 year iPhone anniversary, iOS 10.2.1 betas, best new HomeKit accessories, incoming iPad updates & more

In this week’s top stories: Apple commemorates the 10 year iPhone anniversary, iOS 10.2.1 betas arrive, we give you the rundown on the best HomeKit accessories coming this year, more reports of an incoming iPad refresh, and much more.

We kick things off this week with Apple’s release of iOS 10.2.1 beta 3, watchOS 3.1.3 beta 2, and tvOS 10.1.1 beta 2 for developers followed by iOS 10.2.1 beta 4 for developers. Single Sign-on for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV adds new TV provider options. Some more iPhone 8 chatter. And Zac shows you the best upcoming HomeKit security cameras, lights, outlets & more that he discovered at CES.

Consumer Reports finds an error in its testing and now recommends the new 2016 MacBook Pro. More reports of upcoming iPad updates. And we go hands-on with Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service for Mac in this week’s top video.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

iPhone | iPad

iOS |

Mac |

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #102 |

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss Swift creator Chris Lattner’s surprise exit and his new job at Tesla, the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone announcement, the first aftermarket Wireless CarPlay receiver from CES, and more.

Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes