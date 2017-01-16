9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB $975, Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds $129, 15% off iTunes Gift Cards, more

- Jan. 16th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

apple-mmgf2lla1

 

Best Buy offers the latest 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air for as little as $975 shipped (Reg. $1,199)

You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off

best-buy-visa-checkout-deal

Save an extra $25 off $100+ at Best Buy w/ Visa Checkout: Powerbeats3 $129, Fitbit Charge 2 $105, more

itunes-gift-card-collection

Up to 20% off Gift Cards: iTunes, Jiffy Lube, Red Lobster, Cabela’s, Dave & Busters, Gas Cards and more

remote-mouse-free-06

Use your iPhone/iPad/Apple Watch as a Remote Mouse on your Mac for free (Reg. up to $3)

resident-evil-7-biohazard-sale-01

Best Console Game Releases in January: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Yakuza 0, Gravity Rush 2, Kingdom Hearts, more

nike-band-ouluoqi-9to5toys

Review: does this Nike+ look-alike Apple Watch Band live up to the hype? Exclusive discount and more inside…

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

mpow-cheetah-bluetooth-headphones

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Cheetah Bluetooth Sweat-Proof Headphones $19.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more

transcend-128gb-jetdrive-lite-350-storage-expansion-card

Add more storage to that aging 15″ MacBook Pro w/ the Transcend 128GB JetDrive Card for $55 shipped (Reg. $70)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

inateck-macbook-messenger-bags

Wrap your MacBook in a new felt sleeve from $6 Prime shipped in a variety of styles

1byone-antenna-amazon-deal

Ditch your cable provider and save with a 50-mile Over-the-Air HD Antenna + USB amp for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $30+), more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

gotube-electric-scooter

The carbon fiber GoTube Electric Scooter folds up and weighs just 13-pounds

