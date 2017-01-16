9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB $975, Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds $129, 15% off iTunes Gift Cards, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy offers the latest 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air for as little as $975 shipped (Reg. $1,199)
You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off
Save an extra $25 off $100+ at Best Buy w/ Visa Checkout: Powerbeats3 $129, Fitbit Charge 2 $105, more
Up to 20% off Gift Cards: iTunes, Jiffy Lube, Red Lobster, Cabela’s, Dave & Busters, Gas Cards and more
Use your iPhone/iPad/Apple Watch as a Remote Mouse on your Mac for free (Reg. up to $3)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Busy Shapes goes free for the very first time (Reg. $3)
Best Console Game Releases in January: Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Yakuza 0, Gravity Rush 2, Kingdom Hearts, more
Review: does this Nike+ look-alike Apple Watch Band live up to the hype? Exclusive discount and more inside…
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Cheetah Bluetooth Sweat-Proof Headphones $19.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more
Add more storage to that aging 15″ MacBook Pro w/ the Transcend 128GB JetDrive Card for $55 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Bring the party with you: UE ROLL 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $68 (Reg. $100)
- Netgear’s Arlo 1080p HD Security Camera hits its Amazon all-time low at $140 (Reg. $200)
- Daily Deals: AOC 27-inch 1080p Monitor w/ 2 HDMI $200, more
- Charge your Apple Watch + up to three other devices: $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
- Games/Apps: Hyrule Warriors & Triforce Heroes from $20 ea, iOS freebies, more
- Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook sports 4GB RAM and a touchscreen: $180 (Reg. $230+)
- Score a Kindle E-Reader bundle w/ a charger, cover and more for $80 ($114 value)
- Get in shape at home with Perfect Fitness products: Ab Carver Pro $25 (Reg. $40), more
- Black Mountain Resistance Band Set w/ Door Anchor $20 Prime shipped
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Wrap your MacBook in a new felt sleeve from $6 Prime shipped in a variety of styles
Ditch your cable provider and save with a 50-mile Over-the-Air HD Antenna + USB amp for $24 Prime shipped (Reg. $30+), more
- Nike’s Last Chance Sale takes at least 50% off
- This Dremel Micro Rotary Tool Kit : $63
- Leatherman Skeletool 7-in-1 Multi-Tool $30
- American Eagle gear under $20: jeans, shoes, tops, more
- Sony’s a5000 Mirrorless Camera is down to $300
- This Farberware 2.5L Air Fryer at $39
- Every Charles Dickens novel for free
- Heated shiatsu massager for $36
- WORX 3-in-1 Electric Turbine/Mulcher/Blower for $65, more
- The highly-rated Hamilton Beach 2-Liter Pro Deep Fryer $17
- free $70 gift card for Prime members w/ Chase Credit Card
- Logitech’s Wireless Mac/PC Mouse: $20 Prime shipped
- ‘White Fang’ by Jack London Kindle eBook for free
- Get into shape with the complete Marcy Home Gym for $360
- Waring Pro Digital Convection Oven for $60
- BlenderBottle Shaker Bottle just dropped to $11
- A more cost-effective version of the EpiPen
- 3-year sub to The Atlantic Magazine for just $12
- Anker PowerHousee Outlet-Generator$400 (Reg. $500)
- Ringke Cases for iPhone 7/ Plus are back again for $4
- Bring an Omaker LED Desk Lamp for $19.50
- LEGO City Undercover receives an announcement trailer
- Outdoor Solar Motion Sensing LED Lights $30 (Reg. $40), more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The carbon fiber GoTube Electric Scooter folds up and weighs just 13-pounds
- Here’s the release date/price for Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, more [Videos]
- The SpeedX Unicorn Road bike has raised nearly $1 million on Kickstarter
- Steadicam’s new Volt gimbal system brings “smooth and shake-free” movements to your iPhone
- Microsoft releases a pair of new Xbox One Wireless Controllers, more
- Check out Japan’s version of the NES Classic transformed into a Game Boy [Video]
- Elago’s new Apple Watch dock turns your wearable into a bedside Macintosh 128K
- MTM Status is an aluminum Apple Watch case with analog dials designed for outdoor types
- Brace yourself vintage Nintendo fans, here is the epic Legend of Zelda Art coffee table book
- Here’s our first look at the brand new Glacier White PlayStation 4 Slim Console
- Netatmo takes on Nest with its new HomeKit-enabled Smart Smoke Alarm, more
- Nintendo’s mini NES Classic only comes w/ 30 games, but this guy has almost 90 on his! [Video]
- Kodak’s latest 360-degree action camera brings 4K footage and VR to its new dual lens setup
- Bang & Olufsen brings AirPlay and Chromecast connectivity to its new Beoplay M5 speaker