Apple Music gains CBS Sports Radio for 24/7 streaming through dedicated channel for members

Apple Music has added CBS Sports Radio to its growing collection of streaming radio stations available to paid subscribers. CBS Sports Radio joins CBS Radio News, NBC Sports Radio, and a handful of other news and sports channels available for streaming.

“The appetite for compelling and hard-to-ignore sports analysis, commentary and fan debate continues to grow across all audio platforms,” said Chris Oliviero, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS RADIO. “CBS Sports Radio delivers this to fans 24 hours a day, 7 days a week so it’s an ideal next step to launch a channel on Apple Music, one of the most popular streaming services today, as yet another way we continue to meet the evolving desires of this passionate audience anywhere and everywhere.”

CBS Sports Radio streams 24/7 sports news and commentary including interviews with athletes and sports figures. The newly added channel can be found under Radio → Radio Stations → News and Sports or through search on Apple Music.

In the United States, Apple Music now includes nine news and sports radio channels:

BBC World Service

Bloomberg Radio

CBS Radio News

CBS Sports Radio

ESPN Deportes

ESPN News and Sports

NBC Sports Radio

NPR News and Culture

PRI News and Insights

These channels are available for streaming anywhere Apple Music is available including iTunes, iOS, Android, and Sonos. Apple moved streaming radio channels behind paid memberships last summer with Beats 1 remaining free for all users.

Apple Music is also expected to add to its growing catalog of entertainment with new video offerings including a version of the viral video series Carpool Karaoke.