9to5Toys Lunch Break: up to $325 off MacBook/Pro, Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay Receiver $500, Affinity Photo for Mac $40, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy’s two-day sale includes up to $325 off Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook and 13-inch MacBook Pro + open-box deals
Best Buy Two-Day Sale: Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay Receiver $500 (or less), Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse $65, much more
Apple Mac App of the Year winner Affinity Photo now matching lowest price ever at $40 (20% off), more
Grab Apple’s latest 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar in both colors for $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)
Best Buy offers the latest 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air for as little as $975 shipped (Reg. $1,199)
You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off
Save an extra $25 off $100+ at Best Buy w/ Visa Checkout: Powerbeats3 $129, Fitbit Charge 2 $105, more
Angry Birds Space for iPhone/iPad goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. up to $3)
- The Apple Award-winning Smart Alarm Clock for iOS goes free for the very first time (Reg. $2)
Best of NAMM 2017: Pocket Synthesizers, new Logic Pro X features, iOS Interfaces, MPC X and much more
The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Chargers, Console Stands, Backpacks and more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Car Air Vent Magnetic Phone Mount $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $13), more
- Games/Apps: Madden NFL 17 lowest price ever $20, iOS freebies, more
- Daily Deals: Philips Wake-Up Light $110, Canon All-In-One Printer w/ AirPrint $100, more
- 4-pack AmazonBasics AAA Rechargeable Batteries for $5.50 Prime shipped (all-time low)
- Ovente’s highly-rated Glass Cordless Electric Kettle is back down to just $20
- Now’s the time to stockpile! Levi’s Men’s 513 Slim-Straight Jean, various sizes: $17
- Enjoy a nice Italian meal for less: $20 Buca di Beppo Gift card for $10 (50% discount)
- Soothe your aches and pains w/ the TriggerPoint Extra Firm GRID Foam Roller: $27.50
- Turn any can or bottle into “expert draft-quality beer”: Fizzics Waytap Dispenser for $100
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
TP-LINK’s new Wi-Fi Smart Plug has a slimmer design and Alexa control: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)
Control up to five outlets wirelessly in your home: Aukey 5-piece kit with two remotes for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $28)
Save on Caseology’s latest iPhone 7/6/s/Plus and Galaxy S7 cases w/ these exclusive promo codes, from $7 Prime shipped
- Garmin’s vívosmart HR Activity Tracker: $85 (Reg. $110+)
- Dyson refurbished Vacuum Cleaner$170
- Snow Joe 15-inch Electric Snow Blower Bundle $88
- Mackie CR3 Studio Monitors, are on sale for $75 (Reg. $100)
- TP-Link Gigabit Wireless Router for $150 (25% savings)
- Tenergy’s best-selling 11W LED Desk Lamp: $19.50 (Reg. $25)
- Aukey Sweat-proof Bluetooth Headphones $13, more
- LEGO Deals: Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Shuttle $84, more
- Office Supplies: 100-Pack Ballpoint Pens $5.50, more
- DJI’s Phantom 4 Quadcopter $735 (Orig. $1,400)
- Aukey USB-C/A Wall Charger $18 Prime shipped, more
- Daydream View VR headset from just $49
- MyProtein Impact Whey Protein $49.50 for an 11-lb bag
- Two-pack Hallomall Outdoor Solar LED Lights $30, more
- RAVPower’s Travel Router is ideal for road warriors: $30
- Rubbermaid Folding Laundry Hamper $11
- 55-inch 4K OLED Ultra HDTV from LG: $1,499 (Reg. $2,000)
- Play Monopoly Game of Thrones style for just $36 (Reg. $60)
- Console Wars dives into Sega and Nintendo’s battle: $2
- Best Buy is offering the BELLA 2.5L Air Fryer down at $50
- Mpow Bluetooth Headphones $19.50, more
- Transcend 128GB JetDrive Card for $55 (Reg. $70)
- Resistance Band Set $20 Prime shipped
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Leica re-imagines its popular M10 camera with a slimmer design, iPhone-connectivity and more
- Dave Smith Instruments is back with the brand new REV2 16-voice poly synth
- Carved unleashes its new Acorn Acoustic Bluetooth speaker with a unique design
- After its Kickstarter success, the minimalistic Beeline bicycle computer is now available
- Teenage Engineering’s new PO-32 pocket synth goes high-tech with Mac connectivity
- IK Multimedia updates its lineup of iOS/Mac recording devices w/ the new iRig Pro I/O interface
- Vizio’s SmartCast products, including its Sonos competitors, now work with Google Home
- Ever wanted to play as modern-day players or Hilary Clinton in NBA Jam for SNES?
- Plezmo is the latest STEM-based kids’ coding kit for iOS and Android on Kickstarter
- Volt V Computer is a beautiful (and pricey) alternative to traditional PCs
- Bragi is finally shipping ‘The Headphone’, its cord-free AirPod competitor after delays
- The carbon fiber GoTube Electric Scooter folds up and weighs just 13-pounds
- Here’s the release date/price for Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, more [Videos]
- The SpeedX Unicorn Road bike has raised nearly $1 million on Kickstarter
- Steadicam’s new Volt gimbal system brings “smooth and shake-free” movements to your iPhone
- Microsoft releases a pair of new Xbox One Wireless Controllers, more