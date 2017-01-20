9to5Toys Lunch Break: up to $325 off MacBook/Pro, Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay Receiver $500, Affinity Photo for Mac $40, more

Deals
Best Buy’s two-day sale includes up to $325 off Apple’s latest 12-inch MacBook and 13-inch MacBook Pro + open-box deals

Best Buy Two-Day Sale: Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay Receiver $500 (or less), Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse $65, much more

affinity-photo-6 Apple Mac App of the Year winner Affinity Photo now matching lowest price ever at $40 (20% off), more

Grab Apple’s latest 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar in both colors for $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)

Best Buy offers the latest 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air for as little as $975 shipped (Reg. $1,199)

You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off

Save an extra $25 off $100+ at Best Buy w/ Visa Checkout: Powerbeats3 $129, Fitbit Charge 2 $105, more

Angry Birds Space for iPhone/iPad goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. up to $3)

Best of NAMM 2017: Pocket Synthesizers, new Logic Pro X features, iOS Interfaces, MPC X and much more

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Chargers, Console Stands, Backpacks and more

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Car Air Vent Magnetic Phone Mount $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $13), more

  • Games/Apps: Madden NFL 17 lowest price ever $20, iOS freebies, more
  • Daily Deals: Philips Wake-Up Light $110, Canon All-In-One Printer w/ AirPrint $100, more
  • 4-pack AmazonBasics AAA Rechargeable Batteries for $5.50 Prime shipped (all-time low)
  • Ovente’s highly-rated Glass Cordless Electric Kettle is back down to just $20
  • Now’s the time to stockpile! Levi’s Men’s 513 Slim-Straight Jean, various sizes: $17
  • Enjoy a nice Italian meal for less: $20 Buca di Beppo Gift card for $10 (50% discount)
  • Soothe your aches and pains w/ the TriggerPoint Extra Firm GRID Foam Roller: $27.50
  • Turn any can or bottle into “expert draft-quality beer”: Fizzics Waytap Dispenser for $100

TP-LINK’s new Wi-Fi Smart Plug has a slimmer design and Alexa control: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

Control up to five outlets wirelessly in your home: Aukey 5-piece kit with two remotes for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $28)

Save on Caseology’s latest iPhone 7/6/s/Plus and Galaxy S7 cases w/ these exclusive promo codes, from $7 Prime shipped

Leica re-imagines its popular M10 camera with a slimmer design, iPhone-connectivity and more

