LifeProof redesigns its waterproof NUUD case for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

LifeProof is releasing a new version of its NUUD waterproof case with a new design fit the for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The new style accommodates the larger cameras on both models and increases the water resistance from splash resistant to water proof for up to 6.6 feet.

“Our engineers consider a lot of consumer feedback in the design process, and they set out to create the best NÜÜD ever,” said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. “They’ve done just that. The new NÜÜD design for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus features a fully transparent back so you can show off your iPhone and enhanced audio to keep calls and music crystal clear. NÜÜD delivers an experience that’s in a league of its own.”

LifeProof NUUD for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus also adds drop protection for 6.6 feet falls while also being dust and snow proof.

Both models are available for $99.99 and in stock starting today. Four color options are available: black, mermaid teal, midnight indigo blue, and plum reef purple. LifeProof cases for older iPhone models can be found discounted on Amazon.