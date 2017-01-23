9to5Toys Lunch Break: iTunes Extras HD Movie Sale $5, 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB $1,275, 27-inch 5K iMac (cert. refurb) $500 off, more

- Jan. 23rd 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple launches $5 iTunes Extras Digital HD Movie sale packed with new and old classics (Reg. $10+)

apple-13-inch-macbook-pro-2

Daily Deals: Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB $1,275, Belkin Dual-Outlet/USB Charger + 3000mAh Battery $20, more

27-inch-apple-imac

Trusted eBay Seller Electronics Valley offers Apple-certified refurbished 27-inch 5K iMacs for up to $500 off w/ warranty

affinity-photo-6 Apple Mac App of the Year winner Affinity Photo now matching lowest price ever at $40 (20% off), more

angry-birds-space-01

Angry Birds Space for iPhone/iPad goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. up to $3)

best-nintendo-switch-accessories

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Chargers, Console Stands, Backpacks and more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

onkyo-av-receiver-4k-airplay

Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver does it all – 4K, AirPlay, Bluetooth, Hi-Res Audio and more: $299 shipped (Reg. $400+)

c920

The best-selling Logitech HD Pro 1080p Webcam is back down to just $50 shipped (Reg. $65+)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

 tp-link-hs105

TP-LINK’s new Wi-Fi Smart Plug has a slimmer design and Alexa control: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

Control up to five outlets wirelessly in your home: Aukey 5-piece kit with two remotes for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $28)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

amazon-digital-dash

Amazon rolls out digital Dash buttons as it walks the line between ease-of-use and laziness

presonus-studio-28-02

PreSonus debuts its new Studio 28 and 68 audio/MIDI interfaces for Mac/PC [Video]

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide