9to5Toys Lunch Break: iTunes Extras HD Movie Sale $5, 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB $1,275, 27-inch 5K iMac (cert. refurb) $500 off, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple launches $5 iTunes Extras Digital HD Movie sale packed with new and old classics (Reg. $10+)
Daily Deals: Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB $1,275, Belkin Dual-Outlet/USB Charger + 3000mAh Battery $20, more
Trusted eBay Seller Electronics Valley offers Apple-certified refurbished 27-inch 5K iMacs for up to $500 off w/ warranty
Apple Mac App of the Year winner Affinity Photo now matching lowest price ever at $40 (20% off), more
Angry Birds Space for iPhone/iPad goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. up to $3)
- The Apple Award-winning Smart Alarm Clock for iOS goes free for the very first time (Reg. $2)
The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Chargers, Console Stands, Backpacks and more
- Best of NAMM 2017: Pocket Synthesizers, new Logic Pro X features, iOS Interfaces, MPC X and much more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver does it all – 4K, AirPlay, Bluetooth, Hi-Res Audio and more: $299 shipped (Reg. $400+)
The best-selling Logitech HD Pro 1080p Webcam is back down to just $50 shipped (Reg. $65+)
- Smartphone Accessories: Tronsmart 4.8A USB Wall Charger w/ Quick Charge 2.0 $7.50, more
- Games/Apps: Battlefield 1 Deluxe from $32, iOS freebies, more
- Gold Box Home Goods: Mr. Coffee Programmable or Crock-pot: $35, heated blankets, more
- It is Sharpies, Paper Mate and Prismacolor marker packs day at Amazon, stockpile now!
- This Oster 2-Slice Toaster in dark grey is matching its Amazon all-time low right now at $24
- Grab a brand new Contigo water bottle from just $12: Ashland Chill Steel $15, more
- Take 40% off your first Google Express order with this code – save on electronics, food, more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
TP-LINK’s new Wi-Fi Smart Plug has a slimmer design and Alexa control: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)
Control up to five outlets wirelessly in your home: Aukey 5-piece kit with two remotes for $22 Prime shipped (Reg. $28)
- 6-pack OxyLED 60W 3000K A19 LED Light Bulbs $12
- Add every Jane Austen novel to your Kindle library for free
- The Chefman 32-Oz. Blender System w/ 2 tumblers is $35
- 4-pack AmazonBasics AAA Rechargeable Batteries for $5.50
- Enjoy a nice Italian meal: $20 Buca di Beppo Gift card for $10
- TriggerPoint Extra Firm GRID Foam Roller: $27.50
- Garmin’s vívosmart HR Activity Tracker: $85 (Reg. $110+)
- Dyson refurbished Vacuum Cleaner$170
- Snow Joe 15-inch Electric Snow Blower Bundle $88
- Mackie CR3 Studio Monitors, are on sale for $75 (Reg. $100)
- TP-Link Gigabit Wireless Router for $150 (25% savings)
- Tenergy’s best-selling 11W LED Desk Lamp: $19.50 (Reg. $25)
- Aukey Sweat-proof Bluetooth Headphones $13, more
- LEGO Deals: Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Shuttle $84, more
- Office Supplies: 100-Pack Ballpoint Pens $5.50, more
- DJI’s Phantom 4 Quadcopter $735 (Orig. $1,400)
- Aukey USB-C/A Wall Charger $18 Prime shipped, more
- Daydream View VR headset from just $49
- MyProtein Impact Whey Protein $49.50 for an 11-lb bag
- Two-pack Hallomall Outdoor Solar LED Lights $30, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Amazon rolls out digital Dash buttons as it walks the line between ease-of-use and laziness
PreSonus debuts its new Studio 28 and 68 audio/MIDI interfaces for Mac/PC [Video]
- Leica re-imagines its popular M10 camera with a slimmer design, iPhone-connectivity and more
- Dave Smith Instruments is back with the brand new REV2 16-voice poly synth
- Carved unleashes its new Acorn Acoustic Bluetooth speaker with a unique design
- After its Kickstarter success, the minimalistic Beeline bicycle computer is now available
- Teenage Engineering’s new PO-32 pocket synth goes high-tech with Mac connectivity
- IK Multimedia updates its lineup of iOS/Mac recording devices w/ the new iRig Pro I/O interface
- Vizio’s SmartCast products, including its Sonos competitors, now work with Google Home
- Ever wanted to play as modern-day players or Hilary Clinton in NBA Jam for SNES?
- Plezmo is the latest STEM-based kids’ coding kit for iOS and Android on Kickstarter
- Volt V Computer is a beautiful (and pricey) alternative to traditional PCs
- Bragi is finally shipping ‘The Headphone’, its cord-free AirPod competitor after delays