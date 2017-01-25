Hands-on: Incase Nylon Nato and Leather bands for Apple Watch

Back in September, Incase entered the Apple Watch strap market with the launch of its leather and nylon bands. Incase Leather Watch Band and Nato Nylon Band are straps similar to Apple’s leather and nylon bands that offer slightly different style at a more affordable price. Check out our hands-on below.

Incase Leather Watch Band is a more casual and affordable alternative to Apple Classic Buckle strap. Color options include black (pictured) or brown leather with silver stainless steel lugs made for 38mm and 42mm Apple Watches.

Leather Watch Band feels sturdy in the hand and comfortable on the wrist. Branding is limited to a subtle external facing Incase mark on the buckle and a second logo on the inside of the leather strap.

Incase includes 10 notches for buckling Leather Watch Band so one size can accommodate a variety of wrist sizes. I found myself using the second to last notch with a lot of leftover band with the 42mm model, however, so it may be more ideal for medium to large wrists.

Both the buckle and the lugs on Leather Watch Band have a matte finish so Leather Watch Band closely matches silver aluminum Apple Watch models. Apple’s more expensive Classic Buckle strap has a shiny finish that’s better suited for pricier stainless steel Apple Watch models.

Incase Leather Watch Band is priced at $59.99 which compares to Apple’s $149 price for its similar leather strap for Apple Watch.

Incase Nato Nylon Band is similar to Apple Woven Nylon strap but with a closer-to-traditional NATO strap style.

The nylon doesn’t pass through behind the watch body like true NATO bands since that would block the heart rate sensor, but Nato Nylon Band does feature two enclosures that capture the extra long nylon strap.

This gives Nato Nylon Band a distinct look that stands out from Apple’s band lineup, but the extra tuck also makes taking it on and off a little more work. Material-wise, Incase’s nylon band is a bit thinner and lighter than Apple’s take and can still stand up to getting wet.

Like Leather Watch Band, Nato Nylon Band has matte silver stainless steel hardware with Incase branding on the buckle and underneath the strap.

Incase Nato Nylon Band is priced at $39.99 which is $10 under Apple’s nylon strap. Colors for both 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch models include black, anthracite (pictured), deep red, and bronze.

Both Incase straps are ideal for silver aluminum Apple Watch models as both the buckle and lugs will match perfectly, and Incase makes well-built and reliable products.