9to5Toys Lunch Break: 12″ MacBook $300 off, 13″ MacBook Air 256GB $950, Samsung 60″ 4K Smart UHDTV $648, more

- Jan. 26th 2017 9:31 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy is slashing prices on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook: save $300 on all models, priced from $1,000 + open-box discounts

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB has dropped to $950 shipped over at eBay (Reg. $1,199)

Home Theater Deals just in time for Super Bowl Sunday:

Super Bowl TV Deals: Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart w/ 3 HDMI inputs $648 shipped (Reg. $1,000), many more

Go big for Super Bowl Sunday: Samsung 55-inch Curved 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV $1,349 shipped (Reg. $1,700)

TCL’s value-focused 50-inch 1080p HDTV has Roku services built-in with three HDMI inputs: $300 shipped (Reg. $400)

LG’s 55-inch 4K Curved OLED 3D HDR Smart Ultra HDTV is on sale for $1,449 shipped 

Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver does it all – 4K, AirPlay, Bluetooth, Hi-Res Audio and more: $299 shipped (Reg. $400+)

Apple’s latest powerhouse 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 256GB drops to $2,100 shipped (Reg. $2,399)

Trusted eBay Seller Electronics Valley offers Apple-certified refurbished 27-inch 5K iMacs for up to $500 off w/ warranty

anker-lightning-microusb-usb-c-cablesWe have exclusive discounts on Anker’s popular Powerline+ Lightning, USB-C and microUSB cables from $8 Prime shipped

Smartphone Accessories: Lumsing 5-port USB charger $10 shipped, Aukey iPhone 7 Sports Armband $4, more

mailbutlerMailButler Professional Lifetime Subscription: $35

runtastic-pull-ups-sale-01

Runtastic’s Pull Ups PRO drops to its lowest price in years: $1 (Reg. $2)

best-nintendo-switch-accessories

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories: Chargers, Console Stands, Backpacks and more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

apc-be550g-back-ups-550va-8-outlet-uninterruptible-power-supply

Daily Deals: APC 8-Outlet 600VA Surge Protector & Battery Backup $30, Logitech Harmony Ultimate Smart Remote $180, more

nike-flash-sale

Nike’s 48-hour Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Tech Fleece, Dri-FIT, runnning shoes and much more

Amazon offers up to 50% off Athleisure Clothing: PUMA, adidas, Lacoste plus more styles from $20 Prime shipped

Patagonia is taking 30% off our favorite styles: save on down-filled jackets, Nano Puff, Snap-T pullovers, backpacks, more!

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

the-iron-lady

iTunes rolls outs $0.99 HD movie and documentary rental sale: The Iron Lady, V for Vendetta, Ocean’s Twelve, much more

mophie-powerstand-for-ipad-4th-gen-with-lightning-connector

Mophie Powerstand for iPad w/ Lightning Connector is down to $18

nike-gift-card-sale-01

Everybody needs free money: Up to 20% off Gift Cards from Nike, Jiffy Lube, Cabela’s, Regal Theaters, Sephora and more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

amazon-stem-club

Amazon launches new STEM Club Subscription Service that delivers toys each month

