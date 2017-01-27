Review: Fabriq is a $50 AirPlay speaker with a small form-factor [Video]

from 9to5Toys

We first featured the Fabriq Wireless Speaker last fall as one of our New Toys of the Day. What particularly struck us about this product was its wide range of connectivity. We aren’t just talking Bluetooth here. It is also has AirPlay, multi-room connectivity, and support for Amazon’s popular Alexa Service. And at $50, it has big-time value.

The question is, can its compact design hang with the big boys like JBL and UE?

Design

Fabriq is currently available in three different colors, Earl Grey, Jack Plaid, and Splat. Aside from its handheld form factor, one of the things that first struck me was its bright and bold color scheme. As the name would suggest, the outside is wrapped in a thick cloth material and the speaker comes in at a tiny 3- x 3-inches.

However, I quickly learned that its small stature is loaded with tech. We’ll get to the breadth of connectivity options in a minute. But for me, the standout feature here is Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service. Although it has made its way to more devices in 2016 (and plenty coming in 2017!), it’s largely been limited to the Echo, Tap and Dot speakers. The last of which retails with the same $50 price tag as Fabriq.

Video

Head over to 9to5Toys for more on Fabriq’s feature list, sound and design!