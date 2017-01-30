9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar 512GB $1,800, Logitech MX Master 2 Mouse $40, Belkin Surge Protectors $4, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Take nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar: $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)
The Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse is one of the best out there for $40 shipped (Reg. $60)
Time to secure those outlets w/ Belkin surge protector Gold Box from Amazon, starting under $3.75/ea
App Store Free App of the Week: Water Minder Hydration Reminder app goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. $3)
- The unique image manipulation app Bazaart goes free on iOS for the first time in years (Reg. $5)
- The Pixelmator image editor for iOS is now matching its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 drops to its lowest price ever on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $5)
Review: Fabriq is a tiny (and affordable) AirPlay speaker with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service [Video]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Bluetooth Speaker w/ 8 hours playtime and 15W subwoofer $60 shipped (Reg. $80), more
Gift Cards up to 20% off: Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Krispy Kreme, CVS, Jiffy Lube and more
- VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV includes Google Cast and an Android tablet for $999
- Give your Mac a new display w/ USB ports: HP 32-inch QHD Wide-Angle $300, more
- Save an extra 20% off any Nike clearance item w/ this promo code: Jordan, and much more!
- Daily Deals: Logitech Harmony 700 Universal Remote Control $40, more
- Games/Apps: LEGO Star Wars Force Awakens $20, Fallout 4 $20, iOS freebies, more
- VUDU offers one free movie rental: Central Intelligence, Magic Mike, and more
- Amazon has the 16-ounce Contigo AUTOSEAL Transit Stainless Steel Travel Mug for under $14
- New Subscribers can get 6-months of the Washington Post Digital Sub as a Prime member
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Logitech’s popular K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard packs two-years of battery life: from $16 (Reg. $30)
Get 15% off Paracable’s woven, aluminum sheathed MFi Lightning Cables from $13.50
Monitor your home on-the-go: Netgear’s Arlo 1080p Security Camera includes 7-day cloud storage for $140 shipped
- Free HD Movie Rental at Vudu
- Get two-day delivery w/ Google Express, free six month trial
- LEGO Building Kits: Batman Movie The Joker $35, more
- Farberware 2.5L Air Fryer for just $39
- Harmon Kardon’s 5.1-Ch Surround Sound System for just $160
- Google Play Music + Youtube Red Free Unlimited for 4-months
- Get a FedEx printable in-store coupon for $5 off a $15 or more
- iTunes rolls outs $0.99 HD movie and documentary rental sale
- Rent these HD Documentaries for only $1
- 10-Pack of highly-rated 16-Ounce Pub Glasses for just $12
- AmazonBasics 14-Piece Knife Block Set at $19
- Best-selling Netgear 802.11n Range Extender for $18
- Dyson refurbished AM07 Tower Fan for more than $200 off
- 10-Piece T-fal Nonstick Oven Safe Cookware Set for $39
- Mophie Powerstand for iPad w/ Lightning Connector $18
- GoPro HERO Session Action Cam $180
- Aukey Bluetooth Headphones $8, more
- Get the Hoover Carpet SteamVac for only $74 (Reg. $140)
- Monoprice $50 off $150+ orders: 28-inch 4K Monitor $300
- 2 1byone 25 Miles Super Thin HDTV Antennas for just $10
- One year of premium from UPS for only $10 (Reg. $40)
- Here’s your Netflix February 2017 Preview
- Cuisinart Dual Electric Sandwich Grill $15
- 8-quart Crock-Pot Oval Slow Cooker $28 (Reg. up to $40)
- Oster DuraCeramic Countertop Grill $24 Prime shipped
- Nikon’s DSLR D3300 + 18-55mm Lens Kit $319, more
- Canon’s imageCLASS AirPrint Laser Printer $149 (Reg. $200)
- Denon’s 5.2-Ch. 4K Ultra HD A/V Receiver for $229
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Rosetta Wearable Disk has over 1,000 different languages stored on it
- Ricoh’s new Pentax KP DSLR is weatherproof for the outdoorsy photographer
- Editors Keys launches Logic/Final Cut/Adobe shortcut keyboard covers
- Amazon launches new STEM Club Subscription Service that delivers toys each month
- T-Mobile is handing out a free year of Hulu streaming to former AT&T customers
- Denmark-based audio company Vifa unveils new Oslo Bluetooth speaker
- The “world’s first” Bluetooth solar earbuds launch on Indiegogo with a familiar design
- Razer launches the BlackWidow V2 mechanical keyboard w/ new switches
- The Lofree Mechanical Keyboard connects with Mac and iOS for a throwback experience
- ASUS takes on Raspberry Pi with its new Tinker Board DIY 4K microcomputer
- Microsoft unveils new Halo Wars 2 & Forza Horizon 3 Xbox One S bundles
- Amazon rolls out digital Dash buttons as it walks the line between ease-of-use and laziness
- PreSonus debuts its new Studio 28 and 68 audio/MIDI interfaces for Mac/PC [Video]