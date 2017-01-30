Dropbox announces new features and plans for business customers

Dropbox has announced several new updates today including new software features and new plans and pricing. All of these updates are available today for Dropbox business customers.

The first new feature is called ‘Dropbox Smart Sync,’ which addresses the ever-present issue of running low on storage space. Here’s how Dropbox describes the features and benefits:

…with our new Smart Sync feature, users can see all their files and folders right from their desktop, whether they’re stored in the cloud or synced locally. Users working with just 128 GB of hard drive space can easily comb through terabytes of files to find exactly what they need—right from Windows File Explorer or macOS Finder. Now, they won’t need to take extra steps—like switching to a web browser—just to view files. And whenever they need to access files stored in the cloud, users can download them with a quick double click.

With Smart Sync and the default for new files being cloud only, Dropbox business users shouldn’t have to worry about local storage much anymore.

Another update launching today includes Dropbox ‘Paper,’ a feature that has been in a private and later public beta. Paper aims to provide a fluid and flexible platform for business teams to collaborate with support for creation, review and editing, and organization. Their website also shares that offline access is coming soon as well.

Finally, Dropbox is updating their plans and pricing, effective today.

…we’re pleased to unveil new plans that enable you to pay only for the features and storage you want. Our updated plans and pricing offer data security, management, and storage options customized to your business needs, whether you’re a startup or an enterprise. Existing Dropbox Business plans will be replaced with three new plans—Standard, Advanced, and Enterprise—all loaded with the new features announced in this post, along with our new viewer info feature.

Dropbox is allowing all current customers to try out all the new features without any price changes until their 2018 renewal date.