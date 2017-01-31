TwelveSouth’s new MagicBridge accessory joins your Apple Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2

From 9to5Toys.com:

TwelveSouth is introducing the next generation of its MagicWand accessory known as the MagicBridge. The small tray houses both your Apple Magic Keyboard and Trackpad 2 to create a unified control surface for your Mac. Head below for all the details:

MagicBridge’s “feather-light” housing is made of a matte white polycarbonate. It carries a series of silicone pads on the inside and along the bottom to ensure your devices and desk are kept in impeccable condition. The sculpted tray doesn’t block Bluetooth signals and leaves you with simple access to all your charging ports and power. Made to work for both right- and left-handed users, the TrackPad 2 can go on either side of the keyboard.

Ever notice the Wireless Keyboard & Trackpad 2 look like they were supposed to go together? By connecting these profile twins, you’ll create one larger keyboard that’s much easier to use than the smaller pieces by themselves. Also, when your trackpad is predictably beside your keys – you can find it with your fingers without looking down. Touch-typing is now Touch-tracking. Cleaner, faster, more stable control. Now that’s magic.

MagicBridge is available now on Amazon or TwelveSouth direct for $34.99 (with free shipping for Prime members). TwelveSouth looks to be pricing its new accessory pretty competitively considering no-name options go for around $30 with others reaching as high as $60 like this Henge dock option.

