Apple AirPods silently receive bug fix firmware update to version 3.5.1

Apple has silently updated the Apple AirPods firmware to version 3.5.1, from 3.3.1, earlier today. The AirPods automatically update to the latest software when the earbuds are charging in the AirPods Case and close to a paired device. The new firmware does not appear to contain any new front-facing features.

There is no onscreen alert or notification that an update has taken place. You can however verify if your AirPods are up-to-date by checking the AirPods firmware version number in Settings on an iPhone …

With your AirPods paired, open the Settings app on the connected iPhone or iPad. Go to the General -> About menu and scroll down. There will be a row labelled AirPods that shows up dynamically if the earbuds are connected. Tap into this to see the hardware details including the firmware version and other device metadata such as the unique serial number.

If you check your AirPods and find they have not yet updated to the latest 3.5.1 version, there is not much to do apart from putting the AirPods in their case to charge and wait. That being said, the update does not appear to include any major changes so there’s not really a need to rush.

We’ll update the post if we notice anything new with AirPods running the latest version.