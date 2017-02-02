YouTube for iOS updated with expanded playback control support while casting videos

YouTube has quietly updated its iOS app today with several enhancements. Bringing the app to version 12.03, the update includes expanded support for lock screen Control Center playback controls, as well as Apple Watch enhancements.

First and foremost, the update adds support for lock screen controls while casting content to Chromecast devices, smart TVs, game consoles, and more. This means that you’ll no longer have to unlock your device and go to the YouTube app to control playback on those devices.

From here on out, you’ll see Play/Pause, Previous/Next, and volume controls right on the lock screen. Furthermore, those playback controls while casting content are also coming to Control Center.

Additionally, you’ll now see those controls on Apple Watch, as well.

Control videos from the lock screen while casting to Chromecast devices, smart TVs, game consoles, or any other living room devices with the YouTube app. Get Play/Pause, Prev/Next and volume controls on the lock screen and Control Center Access controls on your paired Apple Watch while casting



YouTube for iOS has supported playback controls while playing content on-device with YouTube Red for a while now, but today’s update brings casting up to par in terms of features.

All in all, this is a relatively minor update, especially for those Apple fans who use the YouTube app on Apple TV for playing video. Nevertheless, it’s a welcome update. YouTbe is available for free on the App Store.