9to5Toys Lunch Break: 21″ Retina 4K iMac (refurb) $1,110, Brother AirPrint Laser Printer $101, Logitech Harmony Remote $70, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac is marked down to $1,110 shipped as a cert. refurb w/ warranty (Orig. $1,499)
Tax season is the perfect time to buy a new printer: Brother’s All-in-One Laser w/ AirPrint is down to $101 shipped (Reg. $160+)
Daily Deals: TRENDnet Day/Night WiFi Camera $24, Logitech Harmony Smart Control $70, more
Take nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar: $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)
iTunes rolls out digital movie sale full of hits under $8: Steve Jobs, Straight Outta Compton, and more for $5
One (incredibly) lucky 9to5Toys reader will get a chance to own this NES Classic Zelda Edition Console Bundle for free!
App Store Free App of the Week: the gorgeous Roofbot puzzler goes free (Reg. $3)
- Mega Man X just hit its lowest price on the App Store in years: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Secret of Mana goes 50% off: the iOS version of the SNES classic is now just $4 (Reg. $8)
- The colorful puzzler Swapperoo for iOS drops to $1 for the first time in nearly a year (Reg. $3)
- The Quell zen puzzler price drops on iOS: Memento+ $1, more
- Get Hollywood-style touchups on your photos with Facetune while it’s down at $3 (Reg. $6)
Review: The Mobvoi Ticwatch 2 is one of the few great entry-level smartwatches left, and it’s on sale right now
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Mac App Roundup: Lifetime MailButler Professional $35, Lifetime Disk Drill PRO 3 for Mac $35, and more
- Upgrade your Mac w/ a speedy new solid-state drive: Toshiba OCZ Trion 480GB $100
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Magnetic Air Vent Mount $6 Prime shipped (Reg. $9), more
- Polk’s highly-rated 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System is on sale for $130 shipped (Reg. up to $175)
- Games/Apps: Zelda Ocarina of Time 3D $13, DOOM $20, iOS freebies, more
- Get casting on the Toshiba 55-inch 1080p HDTV with Chromecast built-in for $300 (Reg. $430)
- This Stanley 4-Gallon Stainless Steel Wet/Dry Shop Vac is down to $20 (Reg. $30), more
- Add a top-rated LED Desk Lamp with three lighting modes to your workspace for $16 (Orig. $40)
- Tool Deals: Porter-Cable 6.0-Amp Angle Grinder $25, DEWALT Screw Driving Sets from $18, more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
You can have the most unique MacBook Pro on the block with this exclusive discount on leather/wood/more Colorware skins (10% off)
LG’s OLED TVs are the best way to enjoy sports and movies, pick up this 4K 55-inch Smart model for $1,499 shipped (Reg. $2,000)
Sony’s affordable Bluetooth Wireless Headphones have solid ratings, back at all-time low of $45 shipped (Reg. $70+)
Pad & Quill 20% off all leather/linen iPad gear: Author Series Case $81, Valet Leather iPad Pro Bag $113, more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Rocket League is getting its own amiibo-style race car toys with in-game integration and more
Growler Chill brings the full bar tap experience to your home with iPhone-control
- Logitech’s new Spotlight Remote brings Apple design-cues to a presentation near you
- Airbus is building an incredible flying electric taxi and we’re freaking out [Video]
- Jollylook is the Polaroid instant camera for vintage-enthusiasts
- This fan-made Mega Man 2.5D game adds a whole new perspective to the Blue Bomber
- Vespa’s creator set to unveil futuristic two-wheeled autonomous rolling backpack
- Raybaby keeps an eye on your baby and even monitors breathing without wires or straps
- LEGO Life is an Instagram-like social network for kids to share builds
- TwelveSouth’s new MagicBridge desk accessory for your Apple Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2
- The man behind the original Hoverboard returns with a new electric two-wheeler
- DIYers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts have to see this walnut work bench with a hidden display