9to5Toys Lunch Break: 21″ Retina 4K iMac (refurb) $1,110, Brother AirPrint Laser Printer $101, Logitech Harmony Remote $70, more

- Feb. 3rd 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

apple-2015-imac-mk142lla1

Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac is marked down to $1,110 shipped as a cert. refurb w/ warranty (Orig. $1,499)

brother-mfc2700dw

Tax season is the perfect time to buy a new printer: Brother’s All-in-One Laser w/ AirPrint is down to $101 shipped (Reg. $160+)

logitech-harmony-remote

Daily Deals: TRENDnet Day/Night WiFi Camera $24, Logitech Harmony Smart Control $70, more

2016-macbook-pro-toys

Take nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar: $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)

steve-jobs

iTunes rolls out digital movie sale full of hits under $8: Steve Jobs, Straight Outta Compton, and more for $5

nes-classic-edition-zelda1

One (incredibly) lucky 9to5Toys reader will get a chance to own this NES Classic Zelda Edition Console Bundle for free!

roofbot-app-of-the-week-free

App Store Free App of the Week: the gorgeous Roofbot puzzler goes free (Reg. $3)

ticwatch2_2

Review: The Mobvoi Ticwatch 2 is one of the few great entry-level smartwatches left, and it’s on sale right now

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

mac-app-roundup

Mac App Roundup: Lifetime MailButler Professional $35, Lifetime Disk Drill PRO 3 for Mac $35, and more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

colorware-macbook-skin

You can have the most unique MacBook Pro on the block with this exclusive discount on leather/wood/more Colorware skins (10% off)

lg-oled-4k-tv-deal

LG’s OLED TVs are the best way to enjoy sports and movies, pick up this 4K 55-inch Smart model for $1,499 shipped (Reg. $2,000)

sony-mdrzx330bt

Sony’s affordable Bluetooth Wireless Headphones have solid ratings, back at all-time low of $45 shipped (Reg. $70+)

pad-and-quill-ipad-valentine-sale

Pad & Quill 20% off all leather/linen iPad gear: Author Series Case $81, Valet Leather iPad Pro Bag $113, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

rocket-league

Rocket League is getting its own amiibo-style race car toys with in-game integration and more

growler-chill

Growler Chill brings the full bar tap experience to your home with iPhone-control

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide