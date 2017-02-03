Hands-on with Elago’s $15 Macintosh-inspired W3 Apple Watch Stand [Video]

Since the Apple Watch was first unveiled, accessory makers flooded the market with third-party add-ons. From watch bands to docks, the options are nearly endless, yet Elago has managed to standout from the competition with its W3 Stand that looks like a vintage Macintosh 128K.

By leveraging Nightstand Mode on your Apple Watch, Elago is bringing back memories of the iconic Mac. And at $15, it’s affordable too…

Design

I’m just going to get right to it, for an Apple aficionado, this is about as good as it gets. Elago has done an excellent job of blending throwback design cues with modern day functionality.

The W3 is made from scratch-free silicone which provides an extra smooth texture which is ideal for docking your Apple Watch at the end of the day. This is a wise choice on Elago’s part, as the display slides between two pieces of material but the glass is not threatened to be damaged.

The vintage looks are spot-on. There is a small diskette drive on the front and Nighstand Mode’s green coloring matches the 1984 look perfectly. Elago offers both white and black versions of the W3 dock, so you can mix as needed. The white version certainly matches the vintage look and feel but its counterpart certainly looks sleek on a nightstand, as well.

Video

Head over to 9to5Toys for more on the W3’s feature set…