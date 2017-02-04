This week’s top stories: Hands-on w/ Apple Watch Theater Mode, Apple Q1 earnings, LG 5K display woes, Tim Cook on Trump immigration ban, more

In this week’s top stories: We go hands-on with the new Theater Mode on Apple Watch, we break down LG’s UltraFine 5K display woes, Tim Cook speaks out on Trump’s immigration ban, Apple’s Q1 earnings report, and much more.

We kick things off this week with a look at watchOS 3.2 beta for Apple Watch with the new Theater Mode feature and go hands-on in this week’s top video below. Apple inexplicably removes its iCloud Activation Lock status tool, And the company reports record iPhone sales and revenues in its fiscal Q1 earnings report.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks out on President Trump’s immigration ban saying hundreds of Apple employees are affected and confirming that the company is considering legal action. Ben gives you his latest Smart Home Diary, this time giving you a video tour of the 16 HomeKit devices he’s using. And Apple launches a new pro apps bundle for $199 with Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro and the rest of its pro apps for education customers.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss an update with LG’s UltraFine 5K Display problems, Apple Watch’s new Theater Mode, how dropping 32-bit app support could affect iOS, Apple’s record breaking quarter, and more.

Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes