This week’s top stories: Hands-on w/ Apple Watch Theater Mode, Apple Q1 earnings, LG 5K display woes, Tim Cook on Trump immigration ban, more
In this week’s top stories: We go hands-on with the new Theater Mode on Apple Watch, we break down LG’s UltraFine 5K display woes, Tim Cook speaks out on Trump’s immigration ban, Apple’s Q1 earnings report, and much more.
We kick things off this week with a look at watchOS 3.2 beta for Apple Watch with the new Theater Mode feature and go hands-on in this week’s top video below. Apple inexplicably removes its iCloud Activation Lock status tool, And the company reports record iPhone sales and revenues in its fiscal Q1 earnings report.
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks out on President Trump’s immigration ban saying hundreds of Apple employees are affected and confirming that the company is considering legal action. Ben gives you his latest Smart Home Diary, this time giving you a video tour of the 16 HomeKit devices he’s using. And Apple launches a new pro apps bundle for $199 with Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro and the rest of its pro apps for education customers.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | Apple Watch | Apple TV
- Apple inexplicably removes iCloud Activation Lock status page, which helped people avoid buying stolen
- iOS 10.3 beta 32-bit alert suggests Apple may drop legacy app support in iOS 11
- Apple stops signing iOS 10.2 following release of iOS 10.2.1
- Apple rolling out first watchOS 3.2 beta for Apple Watch with new Theater Mode
- Tim Cook says more features planned for Apple TV, notes of ‘cable bundle beginning to break down’
- Apple AirPods silently receive bug fix firmware update to version 3.5.1
- HomeKit in iOS 10: Tim Cook’s routines, helpful resources, and more
AAPL |
- Tim Cook: Hundreds of Apple employees affected by immigration ban, company considering legal action
- Apple announces record quarter with Q1 2017 revenue of $78.4 billion: 78.3m iPhones…
- Live blog: Apple’s fiscal year Q1 2017 earnings call
Mac |
- LG UltraFine 5K Display, Apple’s external monitor solution, can become unusable when near a router
- If you could add one connection back to the 2016 MacBook Pro, what would it be? [Poll]
- Bar exam applicants required to disable MacBook Pro Touch Bar due to cheating concerns
- Report: Apple-developed ARM chip may appear in updated MacBook Pro this year
Apps |
- YouTube for iOS updated with expanded playback control support while casting videos
- Apple reportedly removing apps from Iranian developers & startups from the iOS App Store
- Apple now offers Final Cut, Logic, and other pro apps for $199 through education bundle
- How to watch Super Bowl LI live on iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV
This week’s top videos |
- A hands-on look at Theater Mode for Apple Watch in watchOS 3.2 beta 1 [Video]
- Smart Home Diary: 16 HomeKit devices, and I’m already wanting more … [Video]
- iPhone 8 concept shows off display covering entire front of iPhone, dynamic Home button, more [Video]
- Finishing touches and trees being added to Apple’s Campus 2 as heavier work largely completed [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #105 |
This week Zac and Benjamin discuss an update with LG’s UltraFine 5K Display problems, Apple Watch’s new Theater Mode, how dropping 32-bit app support could affect iOS, Apple’s record breaking quarter, and more.
