BeatsX bundling promo code for 3 months of Apple Music following delayed launch

BeatsX are set to go on sale tomorrow after missing their promised fall launch, and YouTuber Jonathan Morrison has a new video featuring an early look at the new wireless earphones. In his hands-on video, Morrison discovers that Apple is bundling a promo code for three months of Apple Music with BeatsX purchases.

BeatsX were first announced back in September alongside the iPhone 7 and promised to launch in the fall, but their release was pushed back to February 10 following the unexpected delay of Apple’s wireless AirPods.

When BeatsX hit stores tomorrow, customers will have four color options including black, white, gray, and blue and will likely find a promo code good for three months of Apple Music in the packaging.

Apple similarly promoted Apple Music to Beats headphone customers just over a year ago as part of a holiday promotion with a $60 credit for Apple Music or iTunes.

Apple Music subscriptions are available for $9.99/month for individuals and $14.99/month for families. Students can subscribe to Apple Music for $4.99/month. The BeatsX Apple Music promotion specifies that it only applies to individual accounts.

In addition to the Apple Music promo discovery, Morrison’s video shows BeatsX ear tips in multiple sizes and optional wing tips that make BeatsX more customizable than AirPods as far as fit goes.

BeatsX offer 8 hours of battery life and feature a flexible neckband between each earphone for $149 compared to totally wireless AirPods with 5 hours of battery life without the charging case at $159. Both feature Apple’s W1 chip for instant pairing and fast switching between iCloud devices.

Check out the hands-on video below: