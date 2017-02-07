BeatsX earphones go on sale February 10 at US Apple retail stores and online, two new colors announced

The delayed BeatsX earphones will be available to buy from this Friday, February 10, in the US at Apple.com and Apple retail stores. The BeatsX are a new neckband design from the company and the last set of wireless headphones with W1 chip to be released, following the launch of the Powerbeats 3, Solo3 headphones and the Apple AirPods.

Beats have also unveiled two new colors, grey and blue, in addition to the white and black finishes (via CNET). Only the white and black BeatsX will be available this week, the other colors will come later.

The BeatsX sport 8 hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel option to get 2 hours of playback from a fast 5 minute top-up charge. The earphones charge through an integrated Lightning port, a first for the Beats headphone lineup. Apple originally unveiled the BeatsX at the iPhone 7 event with shipping before the end of 2016. When the AirPods started shipping, the BeatsX launch was pushed back into February 2017.

The BeatsX earbuds are connected by a cord, which means they can be left hanging round your neck when out of use. They connect wirelessly to Bluetooth devices for music playback and feature the Apple W1 chip for seamless one-step pairing to an iPhone. The pairing configuration will then sync via iCloud to other Apple Watch, Mac and iPad devices you own.

This Friday, BeatsX will launch in white and black color options on Apple.com and at retail stores and authorized resellers. Blue and grey models will be available later (as previously leaked).

In the US, BeatsX cost $149 which is $10 cheaper than the Apple AirPods and will be the cheapest headphones available with the W1 chip. There has been some weirdness regarding stock availability on Apple’s site yesterday, signaling a launch was imminent. Now it’s confirmed: BeatsX go on sale this Friday in the United States. It isn’t clear if they will also launch in international markets this week.