Apple CFO Luca Maestri set to speak at Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference tomorrow

Apple today updated its Investor Relations webpage to announced that CFO Luca Maestri will speak at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference tomorrow afternoon. Maestri is expected to speak around 1:20PT/4:20ET and there will be a live audio stream of the speech.

Tim Cook has attended the Technology and Internet Conference in the past, which takes place every year and is put on by Goldman Sachs.

Maestri’s appearance at the conference comes following Apple’s record earnings report for Q1 2017. At the event, we’ll likely see Maestri reiterate much of what was explained in Apple’s earnings call last month, noting things such as an improved iPhone average selling price and Apple’s return to growth.

This certainly isn’t the platform on which we’d expect major product announcements. Instead, Maestri will likely stick to the business side of things.

In 2015, Tim Cook spoke at the conference discussing topics such as the influence of Steve Jobs, as well as extending iOS into the car, home, and health industries. Cook also discussed Apple’s efforts in Apple Pay, China, enterprise, emerging markets, green energy, and diversity.

We’ll have live coverage of Maestri’s speech at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference, but you’ll be able to listen in here. Maestri is expected to speak at around 1:20PT/4:20ET.