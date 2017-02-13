Google Maps iOS app now allows you to create & share places you want to visit [Video]

If you use Google Maps to find your way around, then an app update today makes it much easier to both plan itineraries and bookmark your favorite places. The company is today adding the ability to create lists of places you want to visit, and to share them with friends …

Is your bucket list etched in your memory, or scribbled on a dozen post-it notes scattered around your home? Have you ever promised out-of-town guests an email full of your favorite spots, only to never get around to clicking send? Starting today, you can create lists of places, share your lists with others, and follow the lists your friends and family share with you—without ever leaving the Google Maps app (Android, iOS).

As the demo video below shows, you just tap on the place name and then the Save icon. From there, you can save it to either a preset list like Favorites or Want To Go, or create your own list – such as a hitlist of places to visit during a vacation. Google shared the details in a blog post.

To access them afterwards, open up the side menu and select Your Places and then hit the Saved tab. Icons for saved places are also shown on the map itself for easy access once you’re in the area.

If you want to share your lists with friends, just tap the share button to get a link you can email to people. They then tap the Follow button to see new places as you add them.

Google Maps recently added the ability to track how busy places are in real-time.