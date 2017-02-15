9to5Toys Lunch Break: WD 4TB External Hard Drive $95, NETGEAR 802.11ac Router $67, Bose iOS Headphones $90, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy extra $25 off $100+ w/ Visa Checkout: WD 4TB Ext. Hard Drive $95, Powerbeats3 $125, Google Home $104, more
Amazon 1-Day Networking/Storage Sale from $20: NETGEAR Dual Band Router $67, 2-Pack Kingston 32GB Thumb Drives $23, much more
Bose SoundTrue II Around-Ear Headphones for Apple devices: now on sale for $90 shipped (Reg. $120+)
Apple’s robust 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar + Kensington USB-C Dock: $2,179 shipped ($2,579 value, Tax NY only)
Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in Black or White: on sale for $85 shipped (Reg. $99)
Verizon announces trade-in program that nets a free iPhone 7/Plus or Google Pixel (and others) for new Unlimited users
9to5Rewards: Grado’s Brooklyn-made SR325e Over-Ear Headphones [Giveaway]
The entire GO Trilogy on iOS for just $2 today: Hitman, Lara Croft and Deus Ex (Reg. $5+)
- Infinity Blade 2 on iOS is available for free today for the first time in over 6 months (Reg. $7)
- LEGO Batman Beyond Gotham for iOS gets its very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $5)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Chameleon Run and its high-paced platforming go free
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Dell UltraSharp 24-inch 1080p Monitor w/ USB 3.0 Hub $200, Westinghouse 40-inch 1080p HDTV $155, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Universal Bike iPhone/Android mount $10, more
- Timbuk2’s Leader Backpack has room for a 15-inch MacBook and more: $40 (Reg. $79)
- Games/Apps: Xbox One S Minecraft Bundle from $210, iOS freebies, more
- VUDU ‘Psycho Savings’ sale gets you 3 HD horror titles to own for just $15: Bates Motel, more
- Light up the lawn with Mpow Solar Lights: Owl Spotlight $24 (Reg. $30), more
- Luma’s Wi-Fi System will take your network to the next level: 2-pack $249 (Reg. $299)
- Deals for the at-home chef: Blue Apron Three Meal Bundle $27 (Reg. $60), and more
- Stock up on style this week – 50% off everything at J.Crew Factory
- You can grab a 1-year sub to Architectural Digest w/ digital iPad access for just $6 + more
- Keep your brews cold on the go: Stanley 64-ounce Steel Growler and Vacuum Pint for $19
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
LG’s 55-inch OLED UHDTV lets you enjoy your favorite movies and shows in stunning 4K for $1,399 shipped (Reg. $2,000)
Harman Kardon’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver does it all: 4K, AirPlay, Bluetooth and more for $250 shipped (Orig. $550)
Document the action: certified refurb GoPro HERO4 Silver Edition Camera for $200 shipped (Orig. $400)
- Canon Pixma All-In-One Color Printer is only $19
- Gift Card Deals: up to $10 in free Best Buy money
- TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender $23
- 11-inch Electric Farberware Skillet is under $10
- Fujitsu Rechargeable Battery Kit $25.50, more
- Keyton Portable Ice Maker for $70 (Orig. $250)
- Vera Bradley’s Campus Backpacks for $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mpow Thor Bluetooth Headphones $19, more
- Brenthaven Collins Shoulder Bag: $20 (Reg. $55)
- Eddie Bauer Sale: save up to 40% off sitewide
- Cuisinart 12-Piece Advantage Knife Set w/ blade covers $15
- Stainless steal Apple Watch band $12 Prime shipped
- Logitech’s Advanced Harmony Touchscreen Remote $200
- Vantrue 1080p Dash Cam $53 or X1 for $80
- Numark Mixtrack DJ Controller $99 (Reg. $150)
- 27″ 1080p Monitors w/ HDMI $140 (Reg. $200), more
- 2-pack Outdoor Motion Sensing Lights $30, more
- Travel-sized Single Serve Brewing System for just $24
- Large 2-Topping Pizza from Domino’s $6 (Reg. $15)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV, get it for $500
- Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 5-Port USB Charging Station $22
- ‘An Introduction to APIs’ Kindle eBook free (Reg. $1)
- NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Extender for $30 (Reg. $40+)
- LG’s Stylo Android Smartphone: $50 (Reg. $100)
- Google Chromecast 4K Streaming $59 shipped
- Cuisinart 2-lb Bread Maker for $64
- Sharp 65-inch Curved 4K Smart Ultra HDTV $1,149
- Fossil is discounting its Q Smartwatches by 25%
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Pad & Quill’s new line of full-grain leather men’s wallets are built to last you a decade
Philips’ latest Moda monitor has a stunning design with ultra-thin bezels
PixlPlay turns your old iPhone or Android device into a kid-friendly camera
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is getting two expansion packs later this year
- Hayo brings augmented reality control to Hue lighting, Sonos, and your smart home
- Stark is a minimal iOS/Android Smartwatch with incredible battery life
- Herbert’s unique wall-mount garden will have you growing fresh herbs all winter long
- Shoot iPhone video like a pro with Fancy the “world’s smallest” stabilizer for smartphones
- The Brilliant Smart Home Control System turns any light switch into a touchscreen hub
- PlayStation 4 has never looked so elegant: the new TOAST real wood covers
- Bang & Olufsen introduces a new pair of “affordable” wireless headphones, but it’ll still cost you
- The RetroBlox gaming console can play all your old Nintendo, Sega, PlayStation, Atari cartridges
- The Orb outfits your home with Danish-designed, intelligent lighting