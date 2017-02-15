Latest Gartner data shows Apple edge out Samsung in market share during Q4 2016

Gartner today is out with its latest report concerning the smartphone industry during the fourth quarter of 2016. According to the data, global sales of smartphones to users totaled 432 million units during the quarter, an increase of 7 percent compared to the year before.

Perhaps most notably, Q4 2016 saw Apple leapfrog Samsung to become the number 1 global smartphone vendor….

In Q4 2016, Apple sold roughly 77 million iPhones, up from 71.5 million compared to the year before. That growth pushed Apple to 17.9 percent of the smartphone market, a 2 percent increase year-over-year. Samsung, on the other hand, saw shipments fall from 83.4 million to 76.7 million, thus causing its market share to slide from 20.7 percent to 17.8 percent.

It has taken eight quarters for Apple to regain the No. 1 global smartphone vendor ranking, but the positions of the two leaders have never been so close, with only 256,000 units difference. “The last time Apple was in the leading position was in the fourth quarter of 2014, when its sales were driven by its first ever large-screen iPhone 6 and 6 Plus,” said Anshul Gupta, research director at Gartner.

With that in mind, here’s how the smartphone industry looks in terms of Q4 2016 market share:

Apple – 17.9 percent Samsung – 17.8 percent Huawei – 9.5 percent Oppo – 6.2 percent BBK Communication Equipment – 5.6 percent

For 2016 as a whole, smartphone sales totaled nearly 1.5 billion, up around 5 percent from the year before. In terms of vendors, however, Samsung reigned supreme. The company shipped 306.4 million smartphones, giving it 20.5 percent of the market. Apple shipped 216.06 million smartphones for 14.4 percent of the market.

Samsung’s share is down 2 percent year-over-year, while its shipments were down roughly 14 million. Apple saw its share fall from 15.9 percent to 14.4 percent, while shipments were down 9 million units.

Samsung and Apple both lost market share to up and coming Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei and Oppo, both of which saw an increase in their share year-over-year. This is a trend that has taking shape for several recent quarters.

Finally, as far as operating systems are concerned, Android obviously has the lead here. Google’s operating system holds 81.7 percent of the market, down 1 percent year-over-year. iOS, however, holds 17.9 percent, which is up .2 percent compared to the year before.

Read the full report below: