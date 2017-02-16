Skype beta on iOS and Android adds in-call and message reactions, new find panel, more

Microsoft today announced that it’s bringing a few new features to users enrolled in the Skype Insider program on iOS and Android. In a blog post, Microsoft previewed new features including a built-in camera, in-call reactions, messaging reactions, and more.

The first new feature coming with Skype 8.0 is an integrated camera. With this feature, you can quickly swipe to the to the left from a messaging thread to take a picture of something notable. From there, you can add emoticons, stickers, and annotations to the picture before sending it to whoever you’re messaging.

Next up is a new find panel. Microsoft explains that this feature makes it easy to find and share links, news, sports results, restaurants, the weather, videos, and more directly from the app.

Find panel: easily find and share links, news, sports results, restaurants, the weather, videos and more without leaving the app. No more switching back and forth between apps; we’re making it easy to bring the content you care about to the conversations that matter.

Similar to reactions in Messages on iOS, Skype 8.0 introduces the ability to respond to messages with various built-in reactions. Reactions include things like excitement, emoji, voting, and more.

Additionally, the update adds support for in-call reactions, Much like with message reactions, in-call reactions allow you to add emoji, live text, and real-time photos to calls.

In-call reactions: you can now add live emoticons, live text and even real-time photos to your video calls. We all know a picture speaks a thousand words, and now you can amp up those video calls, especially when you’re keeping pace with a busy group.

Skype is testing the features in its Skype Preview program on Android and Skype Insider program on iOS. Below is how to join either of the programs:

It’s unclear when exactly these features will come to the stable channels of Skype, so if you want to try them today, use the instructions below to join the Insider/Preview program.