This week’s top stories: WWDC17, iPhone 8, how expensive is a HomeKit house?, & hands-on w/ BeatsX & new CarPlay features

In this week’s top stories: Apple announces WWDC 2017, iPhone 8 reports, the first trailers for Apple Music’s upcoming original TV shows, how expensive is a HomeKit house?, and hands-on with BeatsX and new CarPlay features.

We kick things off this week with the latest iPhone 8 reports, including more details on the device’s display size, battery, and possible new ‘function area’ and biometrics that could replace or enhance Touch ID. Apple joins the Wireless Power Consortium, the organization behind the Qi wireless charging standard. And following Sprint last week, the rest of the carriers– Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T– battle it out with new unlimited plan offerings.

Apple announced its annual developer conference with WWDC 2017 officially set for this June. AAPL hits all time highs. The first trailers and release dates for Apple Music’s upcoming original TV show content. And we go hands-on with BeatsX and new CarPlay features in this week’s top videos.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:

iPhone | Apps

AAPL |

Mac |

This week’s top videos |

Happy Hour Podcast #107 |

This week Zac and Benjamin discuss the first HomeKit video camera, iPhone 8’s rumored function area and other details, WWDC 2017 in San Jose, and Eddy Cue’s appearance at Code Media.

Clock pictured in top image from 9to5Toys: This gorgeous desk clock is made with vintage Soviet Union Nixie tubes