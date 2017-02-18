This week’s top stories: WWDC17, iPhone 8, how expensive is a HomeKit house?, & hands-on w/ BeatsX & new CarPlay features
In this week’s top stories: Apple announces WWDC 2017, iPhone 8 reports, the first trailers for Apple Music’s upcoming original TV shows, how expensive is a HomeKit house?, and hands-on with BeatsX and new CarPlay features.
We kick things off this week with the latest iPhone 8 reports, including more details on the device’s display size, battery, and possible new ‘function area’ and biometrics that could replace or enhance Touch ID. Apple joins the Wireless Power Consortium, the organization behind the Qi wireless charging standard. And following Sprint last week, the rest of the carriers– Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T– battle it out with new unlimited plan offerings.
Apple announced its annual developer conference with WWDC 2017 officially set for this June. AAPL hits all time highs. The first trailers and release dates for Apple Music’s upcoming original TV show content. And we go hands-on with BeatsX and new CarPlay features in this week’s top videos.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | Apps
- KGI: OLED iPhone 8 to be similar physical size to 4.7 inch iPhone 7, with significantly larger battery
- KGI: iPhone 8 to feature new ‘function area’ in place of Touch ID, 5.15-inch usable screen space
- Latest report suggests iPhone 8 screen features higher 521 PPI density, 3x Retina scaling like Plus models
- Apple joins Wireless Power Consortium/Qi, lending weight to rumor of wireless charging for iPhone 8
- W1 Bluetooth wireless headphones compared: Apple AirPods, Beats Solo3, Powerbeats3 & BeatsX
- Verizon introduces new unlimited data plan, $80/mo for ‘unlimited’ 4G data, texts and talk time
- AT&T is expanding its unlimited data plan to everyone, available tomorrow at $180 for 4 lines
- T-Mobile responds to Verizon’s new unlimited plan by removing HD streaming & tethering restrictions
- Just how expensive is a HomeKit house? Here’s my estimation
- How to track your sleep using Apple Watch or iPhone with these third-party apps
AAPL |
- Apple announces WWDC 2017: June 5th – 9th, held at San Jose McEnery Convention Center
- AAPL hits all-time high stock price of $134.67 and climbing
- AAPL stock opens at all-time record high of $133 after Goldman Sachs raises target price [U]
Mac |
- MacBook Pro Diary: Higher power output turned my Mac into a charging hub for my holiday
- VR Desktop for Mac brings macOS to Oculus Rift and soon other VR headsets
This week’s top videos |
- Hands-on with CarPlay in iOS 10.3 beta: Music improvements and new app shortcuts [Video]
- Hands-on with Nomad’s Horween leather wallets with integrated battery and Lightning cable [Video]
- Top BeatsX features: A hands-on look at the highly anticipated W1-powered earphones [Video]
- Apple launches whimsical iPad Pro ad campaign based on PC user tweets
- Eddy Cue says Planet of the Apps will premiere this spring & be ad-free, watch the first clip now
- Apple shares first teaser for its upcoming Carpool Karaoke spin-off destined for Apple Music
Happy Hour Podcast #107 |
This week Zac and Benjamin discuss the first HomeKit video camera, iPhone 8’s rumored function area and other details, WWDC 2017 in San Jose, and Eddy Cue’s appearance at Code Media.
