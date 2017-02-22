Apple Pay expands to over 40 more banks and credit unions around the US

Apple Pay is now available from over 40 more banks and credit unions around the United States as part of the latest expansion wave. Apple’s mobile payment service launched just over two years ago with hundreds of additional regional banks and credit unions added every few weeks. You can find the latest banks added below.

America First Credit Union

American Bank & Trust Company

Ascentra Credit Union

Associated School Employees Credit Union

Banc of California

Beaver Valley Federal Credit Union

Bofl Federal Bank

Carolina Federal Credit Union

Central Bank (AR)

Central Maine Credit Union

Citizens State Bank of New Castle

Direct Federal Credit Union

East Boston Savings Bank

FBT Bank

First Exchange Bank

First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust

First National Bank & Trust Company of Weatherford

First Northern Bank of Wyoming

FNB Bank

Freedom First

Gateway State Bank

Gulf Coast Community Federal Credit Union

Hanmi Bank

Kinderhook Bank

NCPD Federal Credit Union

New York Community Bank

Northland Area Federal Credit Union

Olympia Federal Savings

Santander Bank

South Atlantic Bank

Southern First Bank

Texana Bank

True Sky Credit Union

TrustBank

Two Rivers Bank (IA)

Two Rivers Bank (NE)

UBI Federal Credit Union

United American Bank

Valwood Park Federal Credit Union

Washington Area Teachers Federal Credit Union

WashingtonFirst Bank

WesBanco Bank

Western States Bank

As for new businesses, we wrote last year about the opportunities to expand support in the United States at many retail categories based on reader feedback. Jennifer Bailey, the head of Apple Pay, shared late last year that Apple’s mobile payment service is coming to GAP stores this year and is currently accepted by 35% of US retailers.

And Apple’s new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is the first Mac to include Touch ID and support Apple Pay without a nearby Apple Watch. Apple Pay also recently became an option online for donations to several non-profit organizations. The Apple Store app for Apple Watch also supports Apple Pay for purchasing favorited items.

Since launching in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, and most recently Spain.

Apple Pay lets you make purchases in supported stores using your iPhone or Apple Watch. Apple Pay can also be used to make purchases in supported apps on iPhone and iPad. Here’s how to set up Apple Pay if your bank is supported (full list):

On the iPhone, just head to the Wallet app on iOS 9 or later and tap the plus (+) icon in the top right corner to begin, then follow the prompts. To add a debit card to the Apple Watch, go to the Apple Watch app on iPhone and look for the Wallet & Apple Pay section, then Add Credit or Debit Card section. iPads with Touch ID can use Apple Pay in apps; go to Settings then Wallet & Apple Pay to add your card there.

If you’re looking for places to test out Apple Pay, Exxon Mobile added support for buying gas with Apple Pay through its SpeedPass+ app earlier this year. Stores like the Apple Store, Best Buy, Whole Foods, and Walgreens all accept Apple Pay as payment at checkout, and McDonalds, Subway, Starbucks and many restaurants through OpenTable accept Apple Pay payments as well.

Apple also has a list of official partners here, and anywhere with the contactless payment logo at checkout should accept Apple Pay. Some stubborn retailers like CVS are still resisting Apple Pay in favor of their own solution despite having upgraded terminals, and Walmart has rolled out its own alternative while avoiding NFC terminal expenses.

Apple Pay works with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus; all Apple Watches; iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and both iPad Pro models. Macs can also now use Apple Pay with macOS Sierra.