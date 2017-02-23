San Diego Girl Scouts crowdfunding iOS game project with Design Code Build

The Girl Scouts of San Diego are currently crowdfunding a new app coding project for an iOS game called Marshmallow Run. The project has just three days to go and over $10,000 left before reaching its goal on Kickstarter.

If funded, the money from the Kickstarter campaign will be used to supply computers to area troops for helping girls learn to code and develop the game and more:

A set of computers to bring to area troops.

A meeting space

Creating and maintaining Apple Developer and Google Play accounts for Girl Scouts San Diego and getting XCode and Android Studio onto enough computers to be able to host development classes.

Web hosting for the web version of the game

Stipend for enough teachers for the program so that participating girls will get hands-on instruction and be able to build and launch the game according to schedule.

Providing as much instructional time as possible to any Girl Scout San Diego troops who would like to participate.

Materials to support the Rewards program.

While you can make a pledge at any level, the campaign includes rewards from $15 pledges to $2500 with rewards ranging from a thank you in the game’s scrolling credits to beta access and much more.

The project has been gaining more attention over the last few days, but it still has a long way to go before it’s fully funded. You can check out the project on Kickstarter.