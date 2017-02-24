Apple extending coverage of Retina MacBook displays with ‘Staingate’ issue

In 2015 we reported on an issue with MacBook Retina displays that were seeing problems with the anti-reflective coating wearing off, which came to be known as ‘Staingate.’ Although some customers experienced the issue as early as 2012, Apple started covering the repair free of charge in 2015. Now, it seems that Apple has extended this coverage even further…

According to MacRumors, Apple’s quality program will extend through October of this year or possibly longer depending on the purchase date of eligible machines.

Originally this issue was going to be covered either up to three years from date of purchase or up to one year after October 2015, whichever was longer. The report notes that the update to this quality program has not been officially announced by Apple, nor are they planning to.

This issue originally gained traction and Apple’s attention after the website staingate.org was dedicated to tracking affected MacBooks along with a dedicated Facebook group.

If you have experienced this issue and still need a resolution, check out Apple’s support page to get in touch with Apple and see if your MacBook is eligible for a free repair. Alternately you can tell Siri, “I need Apple support” or call (800) APL-CARE. It also may be possible to receive a refund if you have previously paid for a repair.