McDonald’s plans mobile ordering/payment and delivery for all US stores this year

While McDonald’s was an early Apple Pay partner and saw the payments service adopted quickly among its customers, the fast food chain has been late to the game as far as mobile ordering goes. That will soon change as the company today announced plans to not only introduce mobile ordering and payment options through its mobile app, but also plans to introduce delivery (via Fortune).

The new mobile ordering and payment features will be available for all US stores by the end of the year:

“Through enhanced technology to elevate and modernize the customer experience, a focus on the quality and value of our food and redefined convenience through delivery, we have a bold vision for the future and the urgency to act on it,” McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook told investors and Wall Street analysts at the meeting, which was webcast from Chicago.

Bloomberg notes that McDonald’s has been testing a few different third-party services for delivery including UberEats, Foodpanda, and Postmates with a few small pilots in select locations. The company also mentioned GrubHub as a potential partner, but didn’t offer specifics on how delivery will work for customers.

By autumn, according to the company, US customers will be able to order and pay via its mobile app at all 14,000 of its locations across the country, but details on a rollout for delivery were less clear.