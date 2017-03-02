9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro $2,100, iPad Air 2 $400, iPhone 7 128GB unlocked $639, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: save nearly $300, bringing the price down to $2,100 shipped
Upgrade to Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)
Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar is on sale for $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)
Best Buy’s Tax Time Sale takes $200 off MacBook Air, plus deals on iPad Air 2, iMac, TVs and much more
eBay is taking 10% off tech orders of $200+: score an unlocked iPhone 7 128GB for $639, Plus 32GB $675, more
AT&T’s latest promotion nets customers BOGO free smartphones, including iPhone 7
9to5Rewards: Grovemade’s handmade wooden iPhone 7 Plus cases [Giveaway]
Assassin’s Creed Identity for iPhone and iPad has dropped to $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Wake N Shake Alarm Clock for iPhone is now free App Store (Reg. $1+)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Nightgate goes free for the very first time (Reg. $4)
- You can add The Executive brawler action game to your iPhone or iPad for $1 (Reg. $5)
Pre-order discounts & release dates for Nintendo Switch titles: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Mario, Binding of Isaac + many more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 3.3-Feet MFi Lightning to USB Cable (2-pack) $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $16), more
Give your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus, iPad Pro or Apple Watch a new case for $4 Prime shipped
Ringke iPhone 7/Plus cases for $4 each (Reg. up to $14)
- Harman Kardon’s 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound Theater System: $155 shipped (Orig. $649)
- Daily Deals: TiVo Roamio OTA 1TB HD DVR $305, Gaming Keyboard $70, more
- Games/Apps: Resident Evil 7 hits its lowest price $40, iOS freebies, more
- Mac App Roundup: TextExpander 1-yr. plan $20 (Orig. $50), DEVONthink Pro $40, more
- Use your PS4 DualShock controller on your Mac & PC: $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $20+)
- Get this Legendary Jedi Master Yoda Collector’s Toy for $30 shipped (Reg. $70)
- Take an additional 60% off clearance at Tommy Hilfiger’s Outlet store:
- Wise Company 140-Serving Emergency Food Supply $100 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Instant Pot 6-Qt $67.50, Crock-Pot Slow Cookers from $5, more
- 20-oz Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug is down to $9 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $13)
- Get younger, glowing skin w/ this cleansing brush $28 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Grab a SanDisk Ultra 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)
SanDisk iXpand 32GB Lightning Flash Drive for iPhone or iPad: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $45)
Bring power to your home theater: Yamaha 5.1-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver for $145 (Reg. $200+)
Complete your home theater setup with the Polk Audio MagniFi Sound Bar System for $200
Anker’s best-selling 2-port Wall Charger is the one Apple should’ve made, on sale for $7.50 Prime shipped
- Free money time! Up to 20% off gift cards
- Free Chromecast w/ Google Home: $130 shipped ($164 value)
- Kmashi 15,000mAh Dual-Power Bank $13 (Reg. $17), more
- Toms up to 60% off top styles: shoes, accessories, more
- Pebble 2 w/ HRM for only $50 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- 100 Must-Have Feel Good MP3s for $1 (Reg. $0.99/ea.)
- Runner’s World Magazine 2-yrs for $10 (Reg. $17/yr.)
- Kindle eBook freebies for March: The Halo Effect, more
- Rosetta Stone, the ‘Gold Standard’ Software: $150 (Orig. $229)
- Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB (Unlocked) Smartphone for $480
- Kryptonite KryptoLok Bike U-Lock under $26
- PIXMA Wireless All-In-One Printer $37 (Reg. $50+)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set is down to just $89 (Reg. $130+)
- Enjoy Charles Dickens’ classic novel for free
- Oculus Rift and Touch bundles now $200 off
- Nintendo amiibo deals from $4: Duck Hunt, R.O.B
- Reebok Outlet is offering 40% off all Activewear and Shoes
- 4-pack Cree A19 Soft White Dimmable LED Light Bulbs $13.50, more
- Get a coupon for a free Charburger w/ Cheese from The Habit Burger Grill
- Samsung’s 128GB EVO+ microSDXC memory card for $40
- Amazon is taking 20% off gaming and networking accessories
- Mpow Phone Holder w/ lock and release for cars $11
- Deals on 4K Smart UHDTVs: Samsung 65-inch Curved $949
- Sony is offering 3 extra months of PS Plus and Showtime
- Calvin and Hobbes Paperback Box Set for $49.50
- Ricoh Color Laser Printer for $70 (Reg. $110)
- LIFX+ A19 Wi-Fi-enabled Smart LED Light Bulb $60
- Microsoft’s service brings more than 100 on-demand titles
- Nordstrom Rack’s 3 Day Online Sales Event
- Take 40% off your entire Gap purchase
- Gorgeous gaming coffee table books from $20
- BJ’s 1-Year Membership for $50 ($125 value)
- Dyson refurbished V8 Cordless Vacuum: $399
- Inateck Bluetooth Speaker for $17 (Reg. $32)
- Gear up for Spring Break with Target’s BOGO 50% off Swimsuit & Shoe Sale
- Target’s $7 Beauty Box is Packed with Warm Weather Essentials ($25 Value)
- Grab a 4 year sub to Motor Trend magazine for just $12 shipped (Reg. $40)
- Entertainment Coupon Book: dining, groceries, movie tickets: $10 shipped
- Cuisinart 12-Piece Advantage Knife Set is under $15 shipped today (Reg. $20+)
- Sony’s h.Ear Wireless ANC Headphones $195 shipped
- Westinghouse 40-inch 1080p HDTV $150 (Reg. $250)
- Take 20% off Nike clearance items
- Timex Leather Strap Watch for $18 (Reg. up to $30)
- TRENDnet Wireless AC750 Router for $10
- The Xerox Phaser wireless color printer $130 (Reg. $220+)
- JBL Charge 2+ Bluetooth speaker for $65 shipped (Orig. $150)
- 3-pack EcoSmart 65W Dimmable LED Lights $21 (Reg. $30)
- MPOW’s waterproof case keeps your iPhone dry for $5
- Belkin SongStream Receiver for just $15
- Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband: $110
- OxyLED Dual-Motion Outdoor Solar LED Light $12, more
- The North Face launches its Winter Sale
- HoneywellHomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat for $116
- Pacsafe Anti-Theft Wheeled Luggage $100, and more
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Miniot Wheel Turntable strips away the plastic for a beautiful vinyl experience
Pad & Quill gives Apple Pencil a hand-made leather makeover w/ pen clip and cap holder
Moondrop is the gravity-defying fidget desk toy that’s perfect for space fans
- Pizza Hut debuts Bluetooth Pie Top sneakers with one-click ordering for NCAA March Madness
- Grado introduces new GH2 Headphones sourced from Central American cocobolo wood
- Sony’s Xperia Touch projector turns any surface into a touchscreen Android device
- The new Raspberry Pi W brings built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios for just $10
- Vizio debuts new line of Chromecast built-in TVs starting at $209
- Lexar’s latest 256GB microSD card is designed for GoPro users and 4K content
- Sony’s conceptual Xperia Ear wireless earbuds hope to compete with Apple AirPods
- Nokia’s 3310 updates the classic design with bright colors and new features
- SanDisk just introduced a faster A1-enabled 256GB microSD card
- Moar’s Folding eBike has a tough design that’s powered by a 750W motor
- Huawei’s clip-on Honor smartphone camera lets you capture 360-degree content
- Sony’s new SD card hits blazing fast transfer speeds for content creators
- Razor’s new laptop power bank adds up to six hours of battery life to your new MacBook Pro