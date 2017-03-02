9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15-inch Touch Bar MacBook Pro $2,100, iPad Air 2 $400, iPhone 7 128GB unlocked $639, more

- Mar. 2nd 2017 9:29 am PT

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar: save nearly $300, bringing the price down to $2,100 shipped

Upgrade to Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,550 shipped (Reg. $1,799)

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar is on sale for $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

Best Buy’s Tax Time Sale takes $200 off MacBook Air, plus deals on iPad Air 2, iMac, TVs and much more

eBay is taking 10% off tech orders of $200+: score an unlocked iPhone 7 128GB for $639, Plus 32GB $675, more

AT&T’s latest promotion nets customers BOGO free smartphones, including iPhone 7

9to5Rewards: Grovemade’s handmade wooden iPhone 7 Plus cases [Giveaway]

Assassin’s Creed Identity for iPhone and iPad has dropped to $1 (Reg. $5)

Pre-order discounts & release dates for Nintendo Switch titles: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Mario, Binding of Isaac + many more

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 3.3-Feet MFi Lightning to USB Cable (2-pack) $10 Prime shipped (Reg. $16), more

Give your iPhone 7/6/s/Plus, iPad Pro or Apple Watch a new case for $4 Prime shipped

Ringke iPhone 7/Plus cases for $4 each (Reg. up to $14)

Grab a SanDisk Ultra 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $25 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

SanDisk iXpand 32GB Lightning Flash Drive for iPhone or iPad: $35 Prime shipped (Reg. $45)

Bring power to your home theater: Yamaha 5.1-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver for $145 (Reg. $200+)

Complete your home theater setup with the Polk Audio MagniFi Sound Bar System for $200

Anker’s best-selling 2-port Wall Charger is the one Apple should’ve made, on sale for $7.50 Prime shipped

The Miniot Wheel Turntable strips away the plastic for a beautiful vinyl experience

Pad & Quill gives Apple Pencil a hand-made leather makeover w/ pen clip and cap holder

Moondrop is the gravity-defying fidget desk toy that’s perfect for space fans

