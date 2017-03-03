T-Mobile announces free iPhone 7 promo for switchers + free MLB.TV & At Bat Premium for all customers

As it has done in the past, T-Mobile today kicked off its latest promotion offering switchers a free iPhone 7 (or an iPhone 7 Plus or higher capacity mobile for an extra cost).

In addition, the company announced it will kick off a promotion April 4th that will offer a free season-long MLB.TV Premium subscription and MLB.com At Bat Premium via its T-Mobile Tuesdays app that offers weekly perks for customers.

For the iPhone 7 offer, you’ll have to switch a number from another carrier along with an eligible trade-in device, sign-up for a T-Mobile ONE plan with a new iPhone 7 on the company’s Equipment Installment Plan. You’ll get a credit for the trade-in and then a prepaid MasterCard later that you can apply to the balance of your instalment plan, essentially making the iPhone 7 free.

If you opt for an iPhone 7 Plus or an upgrade to a 128GB or 256B iPhone 7 model, you’ll have to throw in an extra $100 or $200 to cover the difference. The company is also currently offering a third line free for customers with at least 2 lines on T-Mobile One, allowing you to get 3 lines for a total $100 a month.

For the MLB offer, you just need to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and wait for the promotion to launch on April 4. That will get you access to MLB.TV Premium (normally a $112.99) and MLB.com At Bat Premium (normally $19.99).

The free iPhone 7 offer will last until March 16. More info on T-Mobile’s website.