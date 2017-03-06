9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Power Sale from $13, iTunes $50 Gift Card $42.50, Kindle E-Reader $60, more

- Mar. 6th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

anker-gold-box-sale-discount

Up your charging game with Anker Power: 6-ft Lightning PowerLine: $13, 5 port USB QC3: $27, 20,000mAh Battery: $35

itunes-gift-card-collection

Save on apps, games, movies, TV shows and more: $50 iTunes Gift Card for $42.50 w/ free email delivery (15% off)

kindle-e-reader-discounts-1

Save up to 25% on Amazon’s popular Kindle e-Readers, prices start at $60 shippediphone-7-plus1

eBay is taking 10% off tech orders of $200+: score an unlocked iPhone 7 128GB for $639, Plus 32GB $675, more

thelegendofzeldabreathofthewild

9to5Rewards: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle [Giveaway]

vantage-calendar-sale-01

App Store Free App of the Week: the creative Vantage Calendar w/ iCloud sync goes free (Reg. $4)

audioengine-hd3

Review: Audioengine shines once again with its powerful HD3 Wireless Speakers

 

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

withings-body-composition (1)

The best-selling Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale is on sale for $75 shipped (Reg. $100)

tp-link

TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Plug offers Alexa control for $30 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

  • Dell’s 34-inch Curved Display features HDMI input, four USB 3.0 ports and more: $600
  • Experience a room full of sound: Bose SoundTouch 130 Home Theater System for $945
  • Games/Apps: Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $8, Battlefield 1 $30, FIFA 17 $20, iOS freebies, more
  • Adobe Photoshop & Premiere Elements 15 for Mac/PC (digital or disc): $90 (Reg. $120)
  • Samsung’s 60-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs (refurb) is going for $460
  • Smartphone Accessories: Aukey QC 3.0 10-Port USB Charging station $32, more
  • Sony SRSXB3 Portable Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth in two colors for $100 shipped
  • The Petcube Play 1080p cam w/ built-in laser toy and talk-back: $149 (Reg. $200)
  • Gift Cards up to 20% off: Jiffy Lube, Toys R Us, Hotels, Domino’s and more
  • Daily Deals: Sony 4K Wi-Fi Action Cam bundled with extras $200more
  • Lowepro Camera Bag & Joby GorillaPod Tripod for $40
  • Outfit your desk with a new Anker LED Lamp from $46 shipped (up to 23% off)
  • Anker’s PowerHouse 120,000mAh Generator keeps you prepared at home or on-the-road: $400
  • Finalize your Spring Wardrobe with J.Crew’s Extra 40% off Sale Styles

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

tp-link-ac2600-router

Make the switch to 802.11ac Wi-Fi: TP-Link Wireless Gigabit Router $100 shipped (Reg. $130)

sony-soundbar

Sony Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Sound Bar (refurb) for $109

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

beoncam1

Beoncam is a removable 360-degree camera that sits on your wrist

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide