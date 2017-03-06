9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Power Sale from $13, iTunes $50 Gift Card $42.50, Kindle E-Reader $60, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Up your charging game with Anker Power: 6-ft Lightning PowerLine: $13, 5 port USB QC3: $27, 20,000mAh Battery: $35
Save on apps, games, movies, TV shows and more: $50 iTunes Gift Card for $42.50 w/ free email delivery (15% off)
Save up to 25% on Amazon’s popular Kindle e-Readers, prices start at $60 shipped
eBay is taking 10% off tech orders of $200+: score an unlocked iPhone 7 128GB for $639, Plus 32GB $675, more
9to5Rewards: The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild + Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bundle [Giveaway]
App Store Free App of the Week: the creative Vantage Calendar w/ iCloud sync goes free (Reg. $4)
- The colorful puzzler Linia w/ more than 80 levels is now available for free (Reg. $2+)
- The “geometric fairy tale” puzzler Perloo goes free on the App Store (Reg. $1)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iPhone and iPad has dropped to $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Wake N Shake Alarm Clock for iPhone is now free App Store (Reg. $1+)
- You can add The Executive brawler action game to your iPhone or iPad for $1 (Reg. $5)
Review: Audioengine shines once again with its powerful HD3 Wireless Speakers
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
The best-selling Withings Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale is on sale for $75 shipped (Reg. $100)
TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi Smart Plug offers Alexa control for $30 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)
- Dell’s 34-inch Curved Display features HDMI input, four USB 3.0 ports and more: $600
- Experience a room full of sound: Bose SoundTouch 130 Home Theater System for $945
- Games/Apps: Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $8, Battlefield 1 $30, FIFA 17 $20, iOS freebies, more
- Adobe Photoshop & Premiere Elements 15 for Mac/PC (digital or disc): $90 (Reg. $120)
- Samsung’s 60-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs (refurb) is going for $460
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey QC 3.0 10-Port USB Charging station $32, more
- Sony SRSXB3 Portable Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth in two colors for $100 shipped
- The Petcube Play 1080p cam w/ built-in laser toy and talk-back: $149 (Reg. $200)
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Jiffy Lube, Toys R Us, Hotels, Domino’s and more
- Daily Deals: Sony 4K Wi-Fi Action Cam bundled with extras $200, more
- Lowepro Camera Bag & Joby GorillaPod Tripod for $40
- Outfit your desk with a new Anker LED Lamp from $46 shipped (up to 23% off)
- Anker’s PowerHouse 120,000mAh Generator keeps you prepared at home or on-the-road: $400
- Finalize your Spring Wardrobe with J.Crew’s Extra 40% off Sale Styles
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Make the switch to 802.11ac Wi-Fi: TP-Link Wireless Gigabit Router $100 shipped (Reg. $130)
Sony Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Sound Bar (refurb) for $109
- Klipsch Reference Series X6i In-Ears in black for $80
- Samson Studio Condenser Microphone Kit for $45
- Banana Republic up to 40% off Pants, Shirts, Sweaters
- 4-pack Mpow 20 LED Outdoor Solar LED Lights $57
- Magazine titles from $4.50/yr or less
- It’s Story Time! Gather round and save: The Giving Tree for $8
- Vornado Energy Air Fan with Speed Control: $48
- Yamaha 5.1-Ch. 4K A/V Receiver for $145 (Reg. $200+)
- Polk Audio MagniFi Sound Bar System for $200
- Score a Free 60-Day Kindle Unlimited Membership ($20 Value)
- Hamilton Beach BrewStation 12-Cup Coffee Maker is just $20
- APC surge protectors at Amazon from $7 Prime shipped
- Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 7-Piece Cookware Set is $120
- Brilliance Trilogy Kindle eBooks for $1
- 6-pack BR30 65W BR30 LED Light Bulbs $14
- Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set $35
- Harman Kardon’s 5.1-Ch. Theater System: $155
- TextExpander 1-yr. plan $20 (Orig. $50), more
- Use your PS4 DualShock controller on your Mac & PC: $14
- Get this Legendary Jedi Master Yoda Collector’s Toy for $30
- 20-oz Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug is down to $9
- Free money time! Up to 20% off gift cards
- Free Chromecast w/ Google Home: $130 shipped ($164 value)
- Kmashi 15,000mAh Dual-Power Bank $13 (Reg. $17), more
- Toms up to 60% off top styles: shoes, accessories, more
- Pebble 2 w/ HRM for only $50 shipped (Reg. $100+)
- 100 Must-Have Feel Good MP3s for $1 (Reg. $0.99/ea.)
- Runner’s World Magazine 2-yrs for $10 (Reg. $17/yr.)
- Kindle eBook freebies for March: The Halo Effect, more
- Rosetta Stone, the ‘Gold Standard’ Software: $150 (Orig. $229)
- Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB (Unlocked) Smartphone for $480
- Kryptonite KryptoLok Bike U-Lock under $26
- PIXMA Wireless All-In-One Printer $37 (Reg. $50+)
- DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set is down to just $89 (Reg. $130+)
- Enjoy Charles Dickens’ classic novel for free
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Beoncam is a removable 360-degree camera that sits on your wrist
- The Mondo+ smart wireless speaker is the ‘world’s first’ Chromecast-powered internet radio
- Bang & Olufsen’s new Beolit 17 Bluetooth Speaker is packed with power and beautiful design
- LEGO is unveiling new ‘Women of NASA’ minifigs featuring notable scientists and astronauts
- The Miniot Wheel Turntable strips away the plastic for a beautiful vinyl experience
- Pad & Quill gives Apple Pencil a hand-made leather makeover w/ pen clip and cap holder
- Moondrop is the gravity-defying fidget desk toy that’s perfect for space fans
- Pizza Hut debuts Bluetooth Pie Top sneakers with one-click ordering for NCAA March Madness
- Grado introduces new GH2 Headphones sourced from Central American cocobolo wood
- Sony’s Xperia Touch projector turns any surface into a touchscreen Android device
- The new Raspberry Pi W brings built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios for just $10
- Vizio debuts new line of Chromecast built-in TVs starting at $209
- Lexar’s latest 256GB microSD card is designed for GoPro users and 4K content
- Sony’s conceptual Xperia Ear wireless earbuds hope to compete with Apple AirPods
- Nokia’s 3310 updates the classic design with bright colors and new features