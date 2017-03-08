Vimeo adds support for 360-degree videos, offline playback, 8K content & more [Video]

- Mar. 8th 2017 5:58 am PT

Vimeo
View Comments

Vimeo may be a little late in following YouTube, FacebookPeriscope and others into the world of 360-degree video, but the company certainly isn’t adopting any half-measures now that it’s made the move …

Wireless speaker systems

The company’s 360-degree videos allow both monoscopic and stereoscopic views, support 8K content and have a built-in compass to help you make sense of what you’re viewing. To assist people in creating 360º videos, Vimeo has launched a series of tutorials to provide guidance on both shooting and editing in the immersive format, and it has a new curated channel to help you find 360-degree content.

You can view 360º videos on desktop, mobile and VR platforms. On the web, you can use the arrow keys to look around; on mobile, tilt your iPhone or iPad; on VR just tap the headset button in the player or scan your headset’s QR code to ensure compatibility.

Vimeo still lags behind in one respect, though: there’s no support for live 360-degree broadcasts as yet.

You can find more details on the company’s blog, and check out a sample video below.

Favorite Gear

MacBook/Pro/Air

MacBook/Pro/Air

Sony a6300

Sony a6300

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro

Guides

Vimeo

Vimeo

View THe Guide