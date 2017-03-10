Capital One launches ‘Eno’ SMS chatbot for managing your credit card & bank accounts

Capital One today announced “Eno,” a new text message-based assistant that it says is the first natural language SMS chatbot from a U.S. bank.

The goal of the SMS chatbot, a platform others companies have recently rolled out for other personal assistant-like functionality, is to allow users to manage various aspects of their bank accounts and credit cards via text message using natural language. That means you’ll be able to ask Eno to check your account and card balances, pay bills, and get other account and card history and info.

You can text Eno to ask about: Account balances for your Capital One credit card, checking and savings account

Recent transactions for your Capital One credit card, checking and savings account

Capital One credit card bill due date

Available credit and credit limit on your Capital One credit card

To pay your Capital One credit card bill

Your account summary

Your payment history

Your bank routing number But Eno is not all work and no play. It even recognizes certain emojis: customers can send a “bag of money” for a quick summary of their accounts or send a “thumbs up” to confirm a payment.

You can’t yet send money using Eno, but the company says it’s working on that and other new functionality for a future update.

For now the Capital One Eno bot is available to a limited number of customers, but you can join a waitlist on the product’s webpage here.