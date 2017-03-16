Hulu unveils new website for upcoming live TV service, shows off new UI, more [Video]

Last week we reported that Hulu signed A+E Networks for its upcoming live TV service that will be launching this spring. Today Hulu has updated its website promoting the upcoming service with new information and a promotional video. Notably, it shares a glimpse at a brand new UI and some of the upcoming features of the sub $40/month service.

As first noted by The TV Answer Man, Hulu’s overhauled website shares a new video along with four main features of their forthcoming service: