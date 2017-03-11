Hulu signs A+E Networks to its streaming TV service launching this spring for under $40/mo

Hulu has announced that it has signed on A+E Networks to its upcoming live streaming TV service. Hulu made the announcement in a press release, saying that the network joins the ever-growing package of 40 live channels set to launch this spring…

Specifically, Hulu has gained access to live and on-demand streaming of A&E, History, Lifetime, LMN, KYITM, and Viceland.

As a premiere destination for compelling and truthful storytelling through documentaries, reality and competition series, scripted programming and movies, the A+E Networks suite of channels brings instant access to popular series including HISTORY’s SIX and The Curse of Oak Island; A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, Live PD and Born This Way; Lifetime’s Project Runway and UnReal; FYI’s Married at First Sight and Tiny House Nation; and VICELAND’s Gaycation and Weediquette, as well as dozens of Lifetime Original Movies and new documentaries from HISTORY and VICELAND to Hulu’s new live TV streaming service.

A+E Networks join a growing list of companies who have signed on to Hulu’s upcoming live TV platform. Thus far, CBS, 21st Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company, and Turner Networks have agreed to join the initiative. Support for CBS is especially notable seeing that it’s something DirecTV Now currently lacks.

In the press release, Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins said that as the company begins to finalize its live TV service, it is pulling together the “most valuable and well-rounded package” of channels for under $40:

“As we begin to finalize our new live TV service, we’re pulling together the most valuable, well-rounded package of channels available for under $40,” said Mike Hopkins, CEO of Hulu. “We know the A+E Networks brand of award-winning storytelling is important to our viewers, and we’re very excited to add their networks to the core service we launch this Spring.”

Hulu’s live streaming TV service will cost under $40 and launch later this spring, but specific information remains unclear. Here’s how Hulu touts the service:

Hulu’s new service will offer subscribers the most valuable, premium live TV offering on the market in a groundbreaking, new user experience for under $40 per month. With no set-up costs or installation, it will feature an easy-to-use, intuitive and personalized interface, that brings together live and on-demand news, entertainment and sports, all in one place, across hundreds of living room and mobile devices.

Hulu’s streaming TV platform will challenge YouTube’s new YouTube TV platform, which comes in at $35 per month, as well as AT&T’s DirecTV Now that ranges in price based on the channels to which you subscribe.

The full press release on Hulu’s agreement with A+E Networks can be read here.