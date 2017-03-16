Cartoonist officially releases word for word graphic novel adaptation of the iTunes terms & conditions

The terms & conditions for iTunes have been the subject of mockery in the past for the extensive length and detail. Back in 2015, we told you about cartoonist Robert Sikoryak, who was turning the iTunes terms and conditions into a full-fledged graphic novel.

Now, Sikoryak has released the finished product: a 94-page, full color adaptation of the of the iTunes terms and conditions and It can be had for just $10 on Amazon.

The adaption is word-for-word from the iTunes terms and conditions that you agreed to at one point or another, but probably didn’t read. Each page depicts a different classic comic character or other fictional character. On each page, Steve Jobs is the main character, dressed in his signature black turtle neck and jeans.

The graphic novel pays an ode to numerous other comics, TV shows, and more, including Family Circus, Garfield, Wonder Woman, My Little Pony, and Peanuts.

For his newest project, R. Sikoryak tackles the monstrously and infamously dense legal document, iTunes Terms and Conditions, the contract everyone agrees to but no one reads. In a word for word 94-page adaptation, Sikoryak hilariously turns the agreement on its head – each page features an avatar of Apple cofounder and legendary visionary Steve Jobs juxtaposed with a different classic strip such as Mort Walker’s Beatle Bailey, or a contemporary graphic novel such as Craig Thompson’s Blankets or Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis.

A few screenshots of the book can be seen below, courtesy of The New York Times. You can read the full Times profile for a detailed interview with Sikoryak.

The graphic novel can be purchased from Amazon for $10. It currently sits atop the best sellers list, as well.