Apple Music Ambassador program enlists student recruiters to promote service in exchange for perks

Apple this week has started a new Apple Music “Ambassador” marketing campaign for its streaming platform, quietly recruiting students and giving them perks in exchange for promoting the service and recruiting others. The new effort targets college students specifically, making them so-called official “Apple Music Ambassadors” on Twitter to promote the service. The program is being run via a third-party marketing company called Social Chain that it appears Apple has hired (Social Chain lists Apple alongside other high-profile clients on its website).

While some specific information is unclear, these Student Ambassadors will share links to Apple Music content on Twitter and be rewarded with 3 months of free Apple Music and various other perks based on the number of users they recruit…

As of right now, Apple Music’s new Ambassador program seems to be limited to students attending University in the United Kingdom. It’s unclear yet if the program will expand to other countries and all of the ambassadors we spoke to were located in the U.K.

According to one Apple Music Ambassador we talked to, Apple will give ambassadors various tasks throughout the duration of the campaign. For instance, right now Apple is encouraging its ambassadors to spread the word of the new program, on social media or in-person, and encourage people to sign up for Apple Music. Each ambassador has been given a unique affiliate link that will track the number of people they recruit.

Ambassadors who perform the best within each task are said to receive exclusive perks from Apple Music, including access to special events such as the Apple Music Festival that is held every year. All ambassadors, regardless of their performance, will receive three months of free Apple Music for allowing Apple to send three tweets from their Twitter account. The first tweet sent out by Apple this week can be seen below.

Most of the ambassadors we talked to expressed that Apple itself has been relatively cagey about details regarding the new program, so some information will likely emerge as the initiative continues. We reached out to Apple and the third-party ad company running the campaign for details but have yet to hear back.

Apple Music Ambassadors were chosen in a couple of different ways. In some instances, Apple reached out to users directly and asked them if they would like to be an Apple Music Ambassador and use their “online following” to promote the streaming service. Apple also reportedly ran a limited ad on Facebook, targeted students, encouraging them to apply to become an ambassador.

Once the ambassadors were selected, they were told to keep quiet about the new initiative until today, when the first task began. Apple sent the selected ambassadors the following email:

Thank you for registering to become a Student Ambassador for Apple Music. Student membership is only €4.99 per month after a free three month trial. This is just a quick email to let you know the next steps. First of all, you need to be registered to Apple Music. On registration, you will receive 3 months free. Please follow this link to register: _____. As a Student Ambassador, we will be sending three posts out from your Twitter, based on the answers you submitted on sign up. Once all three posts have been made, we will send you a voucher code, which gives you an extra 3 month access to Apple Music, absolutely free! Now, as a Student Ambassador, your role doesn’t stop with social media posts. It’s up to you to recruit as many users as possible. Your progress will only be tracked if your users register using this link: _______. The top performing Student Ambassadors will receive further perks from Apple Music and potentially gain exclusive access to future Apple Music events. If you need any help or guidance, my name is ___ and I’ll be your coordinator for this campaign. Welcome to the team.

The new Apple Music Ambassador program seems to be a way for the company to encourage current Apple Music users to spread the word about the service and be rewarded for those efforts. It’s essentially an affiliate program, but limited to students with various levels of perks.

If you’ve been chosen as an Apple Music Ambassador, let us know via email or in the comments!

I'm working with Apple Music so you can get your music fix with a 3 month FREE membership #MusicForEveryMinute https://t.co/bUq5jY22s3 — Joseph (@JosephEvans1011) March 16, 2017