Chinese retailer seemingly teases release of rumored red iPhone whilst Apple Store is down

A Chinese carrier has sent out an interesting photo on its Weibo feed earlier today, as spotted by iGen.fr. The note very clearly alludes to an as-yet-unannounced red iPhone color, with a pun of the word Ready. The idea of a red iPhone has been rumored before and it’s something that doesn’t really justify a dedicated Apple product event.

That being said, Chinese retailers have been known to play fast and loose with their marketing often teasing Apple product announcements that never see the light of day. It is very possible that is what is happening here, with the outlet riding on the back of other rumors rather than leaking internal knowledge. The Apple Store is currently down for updates, and is expected to go live again in an about an hour so we will wait to see if this turns out to be true or not.