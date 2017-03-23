What feature would you most like to see included in iOS 11 this year? [Poll]

As we near the release of iOS 10.3, attention is slowly turning towards iOS 11 and what features Apple has in store for the update. Apple will likely preview the next major iOS release at WWDC in June, subsequently releasing developer betas and later making it available to the public.

What feature do you most want to see come with iOS 11?

Earlier this year, we highlighted a few things that could potentially be in the pipeline for future iOS updates. One thing worth noting here, however, is that software leaks often emerge less often than hardware leaks. This is primarily due to the fact that it’s tested entirely inside Apple, whereas hardware is designed by Apple and later prototyped and manufactured by companies abroad.

Nevertheless, it’s always fun to speculate as to what features Apple might be working on.

One thing that’s apparent is that Apple has a vested interest in augmented reality. It’s somewhat unclear if anything relating to this technology will be unveiled at WWDC, but if it’s indeed coming with the iPhone 8, it will be a part of iOS 11 when it’s released in the fall. As for what to expect, Apple is reportedly working to integrate the technology into the Camera app at first.

Another oft-rumored feature is Dark Mode. It seems like every year this feature makes the rounds, but with the iPhone 8’s expected switch to OLED, which offers deeper blacks, Dark Mode may finally come to fruition this year.

Many have also called on Apple to make improvements to iOS in regards to the iPad. As the company continues to market its tablet, specifically the “Pro” model, as an alternative to PCs, updates to make the iPad software more powerful seem all-but-guarenteed.

It’s also been rumored that Apple is working on a Siri Speaker, and thus updates to Siri as well. Siri as a whole lags behind other artificial intelligence assistants on the market, so it’s likely that Apple is working on upgrades in this area, as well.

Seeing that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone and iOS (iPhone OS), it’s likely that Apple has a lot up its sleeve. Keep in mind, however, that things change and much of this is speculative at this point.

These features are very much just the tip of the iceberg. What feature do you most want to see when iOS 11 is released later this year? Let us know in the poll and comments below. For a full rundown of everything that could be in store for iOS, read our “What’s Next?” post here.