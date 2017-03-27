Hands-on with the updated Apple TV Remote app for iPhone and iPad [Video]

As we noted in a prior post, Apple has updated its Apple TV Remote app to version 1.1. This latest version, which comes on the same day as tvOS 10.2 and iOS 10.3, brings long-awaited iPad support to the table.

Along with support for the iPad, the updated Apple TV Remote app features an enhanced Now Playing interface complete with support for lyrics and Up Next playlists for music, along with several other notable features. Have a look at our hands-on video walkthrough with the Apple TV Remote app inside.

Here is the official change log for Apple TV Remote 1.1:

Support for iPad

Enhanced Now Playing experience with lyrics and playlists for music and chapters, audio tracks and captions selection for movies and TV shows

General performance and stability improvements

We took a hands-on look at the initial version of the Apple TV Remote app when it was released in beta back in June. That version was nice, but iPad support was conspicuously missing. Today we take a hands-on look at version 1.1, which features iPad support in tow.

Video walkthrough

Unfortunately one of my main complaints about the initial Apple TV Remote app release — the lack of software volume controls — has yet to be addressed. I understand that the hardware version of the remote utilizes its built in IR blaster to communicate with a television, but it would be nice if there was a software provision for adjusting volume via the app.

Be sure to watch our previous hands-on video (embedded below) for more overall details on what the app has to offer. Do you plan on utilizing the iPad version of the Apple TV Remote app now that it’s available?