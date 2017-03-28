After once calling for a boycott of Apple, President Trump is now using a ‘new iPhone’

Over a year ago, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump called for a boycott of all Apple products amid the company’s battle with the FBI over unlocking the San Bernardino iPhone. Fast forward to to present day, however, and President Trump has seemingly rescinded his call for boycott and switched to using an iPhone…

After Apple refused to unlock the iPhone 5c involved in the San Bernardino shooting, Trump stopped sending most of his tweets from an iPhone and switched to Twitter for Android. While it was never confirmed, it was widely speculated that Trump used a nearly five-year old Samsung Galaxy S3. Trump’s aides, however, continued tweeting from Twitter for iPhone.

Over recent weeks, however, Twitter for Android tweets seemingly disappeared from Trump’s timeline, leading some to wonder if the president had switched to an iPhone or perhaps handed over control of his account to aides altogether.

This evening, however, Dan Scavino Jr, director of social media and senior advisor to President Trump, revealed that the president has been using his “new iPhone for the past couple of weeks.” Scavino also confirmed that yes, it’s still President Trump himself behind most of those tweets.

A piece from The New York Times earlier this year highlighted the problems associated with Trump using an insecure and outdated Android device. The report explained that many of Trump’s advisors and aides, not to mention the Secret Service, had issue with the president using the “old, unsecured Android phone.”

Now, we have to say that President Trump picked a rather bad time to buy a new iPhone considering we’re in the midst of year three with the same design and expecting a dramatic overhaul later this year. It’s also unlikely that Trump is using the new (RED) iPhone 7 seeing that he’s been using it for the last “couple of weeks.”

Following his call for a boycott of Apple, the company said that Trump’s call for Apple boycott put the company in standing with other good people he has criticized.

Anyone want to guess what iPhone President Trump is using? Offer up your thoughts and guesses down in the comments.