iTunes U gains new annotation features, 1:1 video messaging and feedback, and media sharing between apps

- Mar. 28th 2017 12:18 pm PT

iTunes U for iOS has been updated today with three new features. Annotation tools, 1:1 video feedback, and media sharing between apps are all included in version 3.5 released today:

What’s New in Version 3.5

• Mark up photos with instructions or comments using built-in annotation tools • Quickly send video messages and feedback in 1:1 chats between teachers and students • Open audio or video files directly in other apps

Apple also shipped a major new version of its Classroom iOS app this week with version 2.0 which includes manual classroom creation and more. Earlier today we went hands-on with the latest version of Apple’s Classroom iOS app.

As for iTunes U 3.5 for iOS, you can grab the latest version for free on the App Store.

