Apple releases Classroom iPad app version 2.0 w/ ability to manually create classes & more

Alongside public releases for iOS 10.3, macOS 10.12.4, watchOS 3.2, and tvOS 10.2 today, Apple has officially released version 2.0 of its Classroom app for iPad previously in beta.

Version 2 of the app brings a number of new features including the ability to create classes within the app and invite nearby students. That means that it will no longer require a Mobile Device Management setup to configure classes, making it easier for smaller organizations without IT assistance to use the app:

With Classroom 2.0, you can now set up your own classes manually, if your school isn’t configuring iPad for classroom use with MDM….If you have manually created your class, you can now invite your students to join. Select Add and give the invitation code to your students.

The app also gains the ability to share documents and links over AirDrop, a faster method that will replace the old Share Extension the app used previously. That feature works both ways, so both students and teachers can share links and documents back and forth with one another (as pictured in the example above):

Classroom 2.0 provides an easy way to share files with your students, such as worksheets, presentations, or photos and videos.

Lastly, the update adds an option for teachers to mute audio on student devices.

To accompany the release today, Apple has an updated Getting Started with Classroom 2.0 teacher’s guide for the app that details new features and how to use them.

The updated Classroom app for iPad, version 2.0, is available for free on the App Store now.