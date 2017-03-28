Apple releases first macOS 10.12.5 beta for Mac

- Mar. 28th 2017 10:14 am PT

Apple
View Comments

Apple has released the first macOS 10.12.5 developer beta through the Mac App Store. The update comes alongside the first new betas for iOS, watchOS, and tvOS since yesterday’s official software updates.

Sony A6500

macOS Sierra 10.12.5 beta is currently only available to developers. Public beta versions usually come a few days after developer versions if not the same day.

The update follows macOS 10.12.4 which brought Night Shift to the Mac for the first time. We’ll update with any new features found in macOS 10.12.5.

Favorite Gear

Nanoleaf Aurora

Nanoleaf Aurora

DJI Phantom 4

DJI Phantom 4

Sonos Play:5

Sonos Play:5