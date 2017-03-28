Apple releases first macOS 10.12.5 beta for Mac

Apple has released the first macOS 10.12.5 developer beta through the Mac App Store. The update comes alongside the first new betas for iOS, watchOS, and tvOS since yesterday’s official software updates.

macOS Sierra 10.12.5 beta is currently only available to developers. Public beta versions usually come a few days after developer versions if not the same day.

The update follows macOS 10.12.4 which brought Night Shift to the Mac for the first time. We’ll update with any new features found in macOS 10.12.5.